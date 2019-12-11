BWW Previews: RASAJA FOUNDATION PRESENTS PRALAYA A Collaboration In Bharatanatyam And Baliness Dance

Rasaja Foundation in collaboration with Business & Community Foundation (BCF) are organizing an engaging event where patrons can discuss and talk about merging of dance forms and the impact it has on cultural assimilation. Entitled 'Merging Border' the event would see the presence of artists Lata Pada (Sampradaya Dance Creations, Canada), Dr. I Wayan Dibia (Scholar, Author Dance Choreographer, Indonesia), Shila Mehta (Nupur Zankar Academy of Performing Arts, New Jersey, Belgium and Mumbai) and Hema Rajagopalan (Natya Dance Theatre, Chicago) followed by 'Nimitta' a solo kathak performance by Shila Mehta, portraying "Shikhandi" from Mahabharat.

Artist Shila Mehta says, "Borders are man made and Arts are Life happening. Any collaborations between artists must result into erasing such borders and Life should thrive"

Also on the showcase is another event titled 'PRALAYA' which is a unique collaboration in Bharatanatyam and Baliness dance. Performed by the Sampradaya Dance Creations, Canada on their 30th Anniversary International Tour the event is a modern retelling of the Mahabharata with special focus on the game of dice between the cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

The presentation, conceptualized and directed by Lata Pada, includes choreography by Lata Pada & I Wayan Dibia, Music by Praveen D. Rao, Costume Design by Sandhya Raman, Visual Design by Jacques Collin and Lighting Design by Deepa Dharmadhikari.

Their Indo-Balinese collaboration that premiered in Toronto in November 2016 and went on to do an eight-city tour in Canada, has now begun it's international tour across seven cities in India and a stint in South East Asia- Indonesia

Merging Border: 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Sri Aurobindo Society, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Adchini, New Delhi.

PRALAYA : 7pm on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

