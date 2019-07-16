BWW Previews: From Gandhi's Non-Violence To Art and Science - A Look at JUNOON'S MUMBAI LOCAL

Mumbai Local is a community arts initiative by Junoon, one of the premier theatre destination in India. In the past, Junoon has brought along thought-provoking features, commentaries, discussions and theatre in the repertoire of their art initiative, that it has gained the significance of being one of the most sought-after event for theatre and art lovers.

In the forthcoming month of August, Junoon's Mumbai Local would once again see a thoughtful selection of features, dialogues and commentaries that would talk about the current climate of performing arts in India and how various genres find a suitable expression through the medium of art.

One of the opening events scheduled for the month of August would be documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan's discussion on how Gandhi influenced his works. Patwardhan would talk about how an early childhood spent listening to tales of Gandhiji and his family's admiration for the father of the nation may have imbued in him an early on inspiration. Talking about his works and influences Patwardhan says, ""I grew up in a family that was immersed in the non-violent freedom struggle led by Gandhiji. However, Gandhi did not enter my films consciously as I was never ideologically driven in a single direction. Eclectic would be a more apt description of works where the influence of Marx and Ambedkar are equally visible. But when Junoon asked me to pick a theme in my films to speak about, I thought my referencing of Gandhi needs exploring, especially in today's context when the ideology that killed him is fully entrenched in power. Ironically the attack on Gandhi is far from restricted to right wing Hindutva. Those I find relatively easy to deal with. It is the critique of Gandhi from sections of the Left and Dalits that I find more bewildering and more painful. I will make an attempt at addressing these critiques, while at the same time introspecting on how I have referenced Gandhi in my own work over the years

You can catch him speak on August 3, 5PM AT

enue : MCubed Library - First Saturday of every month at 5 pm

Princess Bldg, Ground Floor, D'Monte Park Road, Next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (

The event is curated by Sanjana Kapoor





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories