BWW Previews: ANUPAM KHER AND NEENA GUPTA in Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha

When two veteran actors come together on live stage, there is bound to be magic. So, if you are in a mood to set the hot summer even hotter, how about catching legendary actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in famous play, 'Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha.'

The play is directed by famous actor and director Rakesh Bedi. Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha has been showing for two years now and it has not just wooed fans in India but in US as well. Moving on to the story line of the play. When two strong actors are involved, you can be sure that the story has an emotional, sensitive and a relatable side to it.

The play is about two long lost lovers portrayed by Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. As Pritam and Hema, it seems like the duo speaks to all of us. There is a tender side to their conversations and an unmissable chemistry. The two meet each other after several years and talk. They talk about their time together, what led to their moving apart from each other and how all of these events shaped them as individuals today. The play is a lovely portrayal of love that lingers on to you long after you have left the theatre.

There is tragedy but there is also wit which tells you how to take everything with a pinch of salt. Neena Gupta riding high on the success pf sleeper hit Badhai Ho, is back on stage after a long time. It would be worthwhile to book your tickets just for this reason. But it is an added bonus that you get to watch the terrific performance of Anupam Kher too. Rakesh Bedi's direction is flawless.

The play opens with the couple meeting at Delhi's Lodhi Garden. On an emotionally laden day, they catch up on lost times, talk about why despite their love, circumstances forced them apart. Satish Kaushik along with Kher add a light touch to the play, which we recommend as a must-watch.

The next showing is on May 4 and May 11





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories