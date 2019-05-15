BWW Previews: ANAHITA'S LAW - A Powerful Monologue That Raises Questions

When was the last time you heard a monologue with rapt attention? If you haven't then perhaps now is the time. A powerful shot film in form a monologue raises some of the most pertinent issues that often even ensemble cast showings fail to address.

Anahita's Law, is a short film directed, produced and performed by filmmaker Oorvazi Irani. The unique monologue is all set to premiere on Friday, 31st May 2019 in Mumbai.

But just in case, like many if you are wondering why must you attend a monologue then here's why. The short film addresses the the most burning issue of the contemporary times -- women' rights. Despite various marches, movements and seminars across the world the subject of equal women rights remains an area that needs immense work on. This short showing in one of the most interesting and refreshing ways talks about the agenda.

Interestingly the film takes its title from the ancient Persian Goddess, the mythological deity Anahita. Anahita in Persian literature was an important figure as she is the deity of water, fertility, healing and wisdom. Anahita's Law is an attempt to redefine a woman's identity in the 21st century at this poignant moment in history and question certain fundamental beliefs and perceptions that exist in our patriarchal society in India.

Film maker Oorvazi talking about the premises of her ideation and describes it as a journey. She says, "This film is a journey through the prism of my Parsi community seeking 'what is a woman's identity' traversing the divine, human and abstract through the vehicle of the contemporary impetus of the Uniform Civil Code(UCC) debate in India." She adds, "As an artist, I enjoy the challenge of acting as it puts me at the vortex of my creation, not merely creating something external but being and experiencing the creation itself."

The film would be screened at a museum. The medium was specifically chosen by the film maker to stress upon the fact that the subject is approached as a piece of art.

And with its unique story telling we do hope that it succeeds in convincing audiences to see the message behind it.

Anahita's Law

Friday, 31st May 2019

Time: 3 PM - 5 PM

National Gallery of Modern Art, NGMA- Mumbai

Directed, Produced and Performed by Oorvazi Irani

Screenplay by: Farrukh Dhondy

Produced by: SBI Impresario Pvt. Ltd.





