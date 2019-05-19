BWW Previews: ADVENTURES OF ALADDIN By Cuckoo Club

The long summer holidays are upon us and if you are at loss for ideas on how to engage the kids then here's an interesting summer activity. Whether your kids love theatre or this would be there first theatre outing, enjoying a forthcoming show of Adventures of Aladdin specially curated for kids is one activity you must book your kids for.

Adventures of Aladdin by Ethiros Theatre Group, a shadow act is a fun behind the screen show that will leave you both intrigued and enthralled. The funny thing about the play is that instead of actors performing live in front of your eyes, you will get to see silhouettes of dancers and actors while the story takes on.

This sort of visual presentation can be doubly rewarding for the kids that it is both visually as well as mentally stimulating as it build up both drama and suspense and engages the young minds. Children around the world are familiar with Aladdin's story so taking the narrative forward is a clever step on part of the makers to get the younger audiences interested. The story progresses as one watches how Aladdin goes on to solve the problems and the mysteries of the world. Presented by The Cuckoo Club of Mumbai the story is suitable for kids aged 4 and above. The artists who are a part of the show include Kartik Subramaniam, Dionna D'Souza, Sean D'Souza, James Marcel and Bhagyesh Patil.

The details of the show are as under

June 2, 4.30 PM onwards at The Cuckoo Club, Mumbai





