BWW Interview: RENOWNED VOCALIST Vidushi Sunanda Sharma On Celebration Of Gulaab

Vocalist, of Benaras Gharana recently performed over the weekend in the capital. The event was Purab Ang Gayaki, a Celebration of the seasonal "Gulaab"

In her performance, Sunanda had taken the audience through a musical journey which had depicted her life and her evolution as an artiste all woven together in subtlety brought forth to compose one evening to remember.

Known for her prowess in Khayal, Tappa, Thumri, Dadra and Chaiti style of singing, she has also spread her wings in the genre of Punjabi and Himachali folk as well as devotional music. Over the years the artiste has nurtured her gayaki by weaving shastra and bhav paksh together to perfection.

BWW talks to Sunanda Sharma

A Celebration of the seasonal "Gulaab" through the music genres like the "Chaiti", "Thumri", "Hori" sounds very romantic. Tell us more about it

"Ghulaab - Bari" is a unique concept which celebrates the advent of spring, the month of "Chait" through music by performing on genres like Khyal-Ragas based on spring season like Basant & Bahar, Thumri, Hori and especially the Chaiti.

Tell us in detail about the Benaras Gharana style of gayaki

Benaras Gharana - style of Gayaki is known for its both classical and semi classical forms. A perfect blend of Shahstra Bhav can found so aesthetically and scientifically in Benaras Gharana.

You are a leading vocalist amongst the young generation, how interested is the younger generation in traditional performing arts

I am very optimistic about it as I can see so many youngsters perusing classical arts as their career.

You grew up in a legendary family. Tell us about that.

I was born into a family of musicians. My father Pt.Sudarshan Sharma was a great Guru and instrumentalist. He was a knowledgeable classical violinist and he did a great job to propagate Indian Classical Music in the Northern part of India.

Tell us about your learning music from Padmavibushan Smt. Girija Devi Ji.

Ans: After learning music from my father, I was fortunate to be chosen by Smt. Girija Devi Ji, a legend of Benaras Gharana. I resided with her at her place in Benaras for complete 9 years to imbibe the tradition. She was a great guru and a saintly person.

You were also inspired by Pt. Kishan Maharaj ji and Ut. Bismilah khan ji while you were getting training in Benaras. Tell us about that

While I was staying with Smt.Girija Devi Ji in Benaras, Pt. Kishan Maharaj Ji used to visit our place and he used to give great tips and inspired in so many ways. Ut.Bismilah Khan Sahib was always there to inspire the youth with his teachings and I was the fortunate one to experience his teachings.

You conduct Annual Classical Music workshops for International Students in Italy as well as in U.K. Tell us more

With my Guru's blessings, there is a big group of music lovers and musicians of Europe who get gathered in summer and keenly experience learning form me in traditional guru shishya parampara. This is a residential workshop for 7-8 days every year in Europe.





