BWW Feature: POPULAR THEATRE ACTOR Amruta Sant Makes Hollywood Debut

Popular actress Amruta Sant is a known name in theatre circuits. Known for her sensitive portrayals, Sant has often infused life in her live performances. A regular in the Indian theatre circuit, Sant has been seen showcasing her extraordinary talent with stage stalwarts such as Makrand Deshpande, Sunil Shanbag and Divya Jagdale.

Even though Sant has acted in a number of plays and movies, she is very fondly remembered amongst her fans for her role in Manjula, a hit play directed by Nishikant. A talented theatre actress she has performed on stage in plays in many different languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, English as well as Urdu. A Maharashtrian, Sant has not only explored across genres and languages in the country but is now also all set to make her Hollywood debut.

Amruta Sant's first international movie The extraordinary journey of a Fakir is all set for its Indian release. the film which saw its international release back in 2018 will have the India release on June 21. The film which is directed by Ken Scott, has Amruta playing the strong role of protagonists' mother.

Sant plays the role of younger Dhanush's mother. Talking about the role that has been getting her international attention, Sant says that she got the role quite by chance and every thing got finalized within one week.

On playing the role of a mother at a young age, she says, "I earlier was a little skeptical about playing a mother on screen and if I would be able to do justice. But I do like being associated with children and if I were married early, I would have been a mother by now, so this was a breeze."

Talking further about the role, she says, "I play the role of a single mother who lives near the dhobi ghat in Mumbai and earns her livelihood there. So Ken made sure that we were introduced to the place and were comfortable with our surroundings. Also, Ken is a big believer of rehearsals so we went through a series of workshops and rehearsals, so when we were ready to shoot it was all well thought off and planned."





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories