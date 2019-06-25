BWW Feature: After 50 Shows and 5 Cities DEKH BEHEN Is Back with a Touching Story told in a Delhi Wedding Backdrop

What is it about weddings and stories in India, that continues to create intrigue and interest. Some of the most celebrated stories both in cinema and in popular culture are often told in the backdrop of an ongoing wedding. Whether it was Monsoon Wedding, that started a new trend of urban weddings depicted on popular culture or the latest Amazon series Made in Heaven the impact of stories told in a setting that often forms the most important crux of Indian culture is mostly powerful.

So, when Akvarious Productions came up with, Dekh Bhen, a story about girls, and gossip in the backdrop of wedding, there was bound to be interest. On why the play in a short span has been able to complete 50 shows across 5 cities, lays the fact that it tells a story of human interest and emotions that all of would relate to at some point. Through a funny, irreverent take on women's relationships, the story while entertaining also offers important insights.

The play is co-directed by Shikha Talsania who also shines bright on stage. Talsania who was last seen in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in hit film Wake Up Sid, has been wooing the stage circuit and with her performance in Dekh behen she further establishes her position as an upcoming and promising stage artist. The script is by Akarsh Khaurana of Akvarious Productions and fits in squarely into a theme of Indian urban setting. The story takes its inspiration from Alan Ball's, 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.'

The strength of the story lies in the fact that women who part the central theme are shown with their flaws. There is nothing preachy or suggestive of women being perfect. The women talk about men, relationships, life. They all hate the bride but are dressed in fineries to celebrate her big day, the dichotomy is almost as real as life itself.

The other cast of the play includes Astha Arora, Mithila Palkar, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Prerna Chawla besides Shikha Talsania.

The play is a great watch for women and men as it shows raw emotions and life without being judgmental -- a rarity in life today.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories