WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creatives For THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, today announced details for the Southwest Regional Premiere of The Ballad of Little Jo.

The Ballad of Little Jo, with music by Mike Reid, lyrics by Sarah Schlesinger, book by Sarah Schlesinger, Mike Reid, and John Dias, directed by WTT Associate Artistic Director, Kelsey Leigh Ervi, music directed by Vonda K. Bowling, and choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh will run from June 7 - 30, 2019 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The production stars Laura Lyman Payne as Josephine "Jo" Monaghan, Jonathan Bragg as Jordan Ellis, Amber Marie Flores as Sara Stewart Ellis, and Oscar Seung as Tien Mien Wong. The ensemble includes Sarah Caldwell, Jeremy Davis, Marti Etheridge, Sadat Hossain, Kyle Igneczi, Gregory Lush, Kathryn Taylor Rose, and Sam Swenson. Making their WaterTower Theatre debuts are Sarah Caldwell, Marti Etheridge, Amber Marie Flores, Sadat Hossain, Laura Lyman Payne, and Oscar Seung.

The band includes Mark Alewine (Reeds), Sara Bollinger (Bass), Katrina Glaze (Violin), Jordan Jones (Cello), Dennis Langevin (Guitar), Jay Majernik (Percussion), and Vonda K. Bowling (Conductor/Piano).

The creative team, in addition to Director Kelsey Leigh Ervi, Music Director Vonda K. Bowling, and Choreographer Joshua L. Peugh, includes Clare Floyd DeVries as Scenic Designer, Amy Pedigo-Otto as Costume Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer, Ryan Matthieu Smith as Properties Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Production Stage Manager, Jessica Updike as Assistant Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson as Assistant Director, and Mitchell Stephens as Fight & Intimacy Choreographer.

After giving birth to a son out of wedlock, Josephine Monaghan makes the difficult decision to leave her son in the care of her sister and head out west in search of a new life; one she hopes will be able to support her and her son. But after a series of ill-fated encounters, Josephine finds herself stranded in a small mining town in Idaho. With an unwavering will to survive, she disguises herself as a man called "Jo" and quickly finds a job mining silver. Things start looking up for Jo as she finds success as a man, but the dream of a better life starts to crack when news from back home in Boston reaches her. Inspired by the true story of a young woman in the Old West, The Ballad of Little Jo is a lively and compelling musical about one woman's fearless journey to stake her claim on the American Dream.

The Ballad of Little Jo Laura Lyman Payne (Josephine "Jo" Monaghan) Laura is excited to make her WaterTower debut! Regional credits include: Matilda, The Musical (Miss Honey) at ZACH Theatre; 'Twas the Night before Christmas (Mary Midkiff) at Casa Mañana; Dark Room at Bridge Repertory Theatre; My Fair Lady at Garland Summer Musicals; Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage (Warrior) at Trinity Repertory Company. Additional credits: Anna Karenina (Anna) at Notch Theater (workshop); Side Show (Daisy Hilton) and Our Country's Good at Brown/Trinity Rep. Laura received her MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep. www.lauralymanpayne.com @lauraly_payne





