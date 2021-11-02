VIDEO: Theatre Under the Stars Presents SISTER ACT!
Theatre Under the Stars is now presenting Sister Act at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts.
Check video from the production below!
Sister Act runs NOV. 2 - 14.
When disco club singer is placed in protective custody in a dying convent, her unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church and the strict order is in for a change. Masquerading as a nun named Mary Clarence, this Sister's act will have you laughing and singing in the aisles.
For more information, visit: https://www.tuts.com/shows/sister-act