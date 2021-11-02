Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Theatre Under the Stars Presents SISTER ACT!

Masquerading as a nun named Mary Clarence, this Sister's act will have you laughing and singing in the aisles.

Nov. 2, 2021 Â 

Theatre Under the Stars is now presenting Sister Act at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts.

Check video from the production below!

Sister Act runs NOV. 2 - 14.

When disco club singer is placed in protective custody in a dying convent, her unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church and the strict order is in for a change. Masquerading as a nun named Mary Clarence, this Sister's act will have you laughing and singing in the aisles.

For more information, visit: https://www.tuts.com/shows/sister-act


