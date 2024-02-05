Urban Souls Dance Company Brings SOULS OF BLACK HOUSTON to the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Urban Souls Dance Company (Urban Souls) with Souls of Black Houston, a dance concert dedicated to honoring Black history. This particular performance marks the company’s 20th anniversary season and pays tribute to two decades of sharing the powerful stories of the African American experience. Souls of Black Houston will play Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm at the Hobby Center. Tickets are available at thehobbycenter.org.

Highlighting the program is “Colored Carnegie” (originally commissioned by Performing Arts Houston in 2021), created and directed by Urban Souls Founder and Artistic Director Harrison Guy, featuring an original score by Dr. John Cornelius and stunning set design by Edgar Guajardo. Inspired by the history of the segregated Houston Colored Carnegie Library, this piece is a poignant reminder of the resilience and strength of the Black community.

“Souls of Black Houston is a love letter to the many Black Houstonians who have contributed to the vibrancy of this great city,” said Guy. “Colored Carnegie,” the story of Houston's first Black library, reminds us of the importance of leaning into local Black History.”

In addition to “Colored Carnegie”, the program includes four other captivating works. “Sugar Shack”, choreographed by Walter J. Hull, II, draws inspiration from the evocative paintings of Ernie Barnes and the recent high-drama purchase of the painting “Sugar Shack” by Houstonian Bill Perkins. Harrison Guy’s “Black Bodies in White Spaces” - developed in collaboration with Rice University’s Center for Engaged Research & Collaborative Learning - explores the complexities and beauty of self-acceptance and self-love.

Souls of Black Houston will also feature two alumni works. “Distract me from the Mirror,” choreographed and performed by former Urban Souls Dancers Uwazi Zamani and Trent Williams, Jr. and “M/W: lessons” choreographed by former dancer Dwayne Cook, who is now a Teaching Artist at Houston Ballet.

“Houston is home to an amazing array of artists, and as part of our mission to connect audiences to artmakers, the Hobby Center is committed to amplifying the work of artists who reflect the full scope of our community,” said Deborah Lugo, Vice President of Programming and Education for the Hobby Center. "We are thrilled to present Urban Souls Dance Company as they begin their 20th anniversary celebration with a program that will highlight Houston's Black artists and history. We can't wait for audiences to experience this inspiring reflection on our city's history.”

Celebrating 20 years of commitment to Community, Culture, and Creativity, Urban Souls Dance Company solidifies the unity of Back Experience and Black Expression. The mission of Urban Souls is to foster connection and build community through dance, education and advocacy. Urban Souls builds upon community assets to tell stories of the Black experience, prioritizing racial equity and advancing healing and justice.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $38, plus applicable fees and are available online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

Patrons can become a "Hobby Center Insider" by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before public on sale.

