UH Alumni Brett Cullen, Sally Mayes Return For World Premiere

University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance alumni Brett Cullen and Sally Mayes, stars of the stage and screen, are bringing their work back to their alma mater for the world premiere of "Contradiction of the Southern Soul." The play was written by Mayes and will be directed by Cullen. The workshop- meaning the production is in its developmental stage- will debut at the UH Jose Quintero Theatre Thursday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12.

Cullen has appeared in numerous television and film hits including "Ghost Rider," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Falcon Crest." He can be seen in "Joker" this fall with Robert DeNiro and Joaquin Phoenix. Mayes, a Tony-nominated actress/singer, has appeared on television and film, and starred in numerous Broadway productions, including "Steel Magnolias," "Urban Cowboy" and "Welcome to the Club."

"Contradiction of the Southern Soul" tells the story of an actress (Mayes) returning to her East Texas hometown in the wake of a family tragedy to make peace with the past and accept the future.

"It is a love letter to my family and the colorful people who formed me," Mayes said. "This place and these people made me who I am."

In addition to the performance, the actors will teach a series of master classes for students in the UH theater program.

10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 2. Media need to contact Sara Tubbs at 713-743-4248 or sstubbs2@uh.edu to book a timeslot. Wortham Theatre at the UH School of Theatre and Dance, 3351 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77004 (click here for directions)

