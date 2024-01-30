Theatre Under The Stars to Present TUTS Texas All-State Musical Production LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION

Theatre Under The Stars will present the first-ever TUTS Texas All-State Musical production!

The TUTS Texas All-State Musical is a special event which brings together like-minded, talented high school students from across the state of Texas to celebrate theatre in a fully produced stage musical produced by Theatre Under The Stars.

“The TUTS Texas All-State Musical is an extraordinarily unique opportunity for top talented high school performers across Texas to perform in a high caliber musical at a statewide level” said Laura Peete, TUTS Artistic Line Producer who is directing the production. “Being selected for the TUTS Texas All State Musical is something many young artists throughout the nation won't experience. Spending two weeks day/night with committed, talented, and invested young actors creates such an empowering space that will be unlike anything you have experienced before.”

The first TUTS Texas All-State Musical production will be Les Misérables School Edition. The TUTS Texas All State Musical Les Misérables cast will spend two overnight weeks staying on University of Houston's campus with daily rehearsals and specialty programming, leading up to their performances in 2600 seat Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

As previously mentioned, the musical will be directed by Laura Peete. Joining her will be Jacob Shideler as Music Director, Colleen Grady as Costume Designer, Hudson Davis as Lighting Designer, Andrew Harper as Sound designer, and Stephanie Britton as Stage Manager.

Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. With countless awards to its name, Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985.

Actor and Crew Interest Form for the inaugural production open on January 30 and are due no later than February 29. Virtual Auditions for actors can be submitted online at TUTS.com/TXALLSTATEMUSICAL by February 29. Callbacks for the production will take place in Austin (April 6), Houston (April 7) with virtual callback submissions available if necessary. For more information, email txallstatemusical@tuts.com.

Epic, grand and uplifting, Les Misérables packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world. The sung-through pop opera is ideal for a cast of exceptional singers and overflows with melodies that are already standards. A spectacle on Broadway and in London, Les Misérables is equally effective with a minimal set; it is its powerful affirmation of the human spirit that has made Les Misérables a popular masterpiece.

Les Misérables School Edition is a version of the classic musical by Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schöneberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The music is by Claude-Michel Schöneberg, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The show features original French text by Alain Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton. It is adapted by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, with original orchestrations by John Cameron, new orchestrations by Christopher Janke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. Les Misérables was originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The School Edition is specially adapted and licensed by Music Theatre International and Cameron Mackintosh (Overseas) Ltd.

Les Misérables runs July 6 only! Tickets are just $32.99, and will go on sale after casting is announced.