Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Finalists For The 2024 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Under The Stars has announced the finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards today and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tommy Tune Awards!

The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public March 11, and will be available for purchase through TUTS.com, by phone at 713-558-8887 or by visiting the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th Tommy Tune Awards. The pandemic threw off our years a bit, but we can't wait to come together and celebrate this program that has given so many students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with the Greater Houston community,” said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Director of Education.

The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 62 participating Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2023-2024 school year, a team of 40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 18 award categories.

The finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards are:

Outstanding Musical Finalists:

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard

Bridgeland High School — Follies

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight / The Prom

Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies

Ridge Point High School – Mamma Mia!

Stratford High School — 42nd Street

The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Ensemble Finalists:

Dulles High School — SIX: Teen Edition

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard

South Houston High School — The Wizard of Oz

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight

Klein High School — Mamma Mia!

Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies

Stratford High School — 42nd Street

The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists:

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard

Houston Christian High School — You're a Good Man, Charlie

Brown Ridge Point High School — Mamma Mia!

Alvin High School — Little Shop of Horrors

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight

Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition

Montgomery High School — Matilda, The Musical

Second Baptist School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Orchestra Finalists:

Klein Cain High School — The Wizard of Oz

Patricia E. Paetow High School — Pippin

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight

Klein High School — Mamma Mia!

Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition

Obra D. Tompkins High School — Tuck Everlasting

Outstanding Director Finalists:

Janet Sharpley — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School

Robin Welch — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School

Adam Delka — Follies — Bridgeland High School

Darchell Chesser — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School

Natalie Dommer — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School

Mark Stonebarger — Matilda, The Musical — Clear Springs High School

Scott Lambert — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Tina Lee Domino — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School

Outstanding Music Director Finalists:

Crysty Cruz and Taylor Surrat — Chicago Teen Edition — C.E. King High School

Blaine Cowen — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School

Dr. Bobby Linhart, Brian Minson, Elizabeth Shurtz, and Jeanine Rowan — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School

Charles Harrison and Alexandra King — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Christian De La Cruz and Kristen Killingsworth — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School

Heather Leal and Daryle Freeman — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School

Marcy Baker and Tessa Throckmorton — 42nd Street — Stratford High School

Rebecca Berger and Sean Stultz — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School

Outstanding Choreographer Finalists:

Alexia Alla and Marnie Kapich — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School

Denzel Taylor, Brianna McCray Holmes, Kyndal Hutto and Faith Bumper — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School

Caitlin Martin, Katherine Mendoza and Lexy Toon — Disney's Newsies — Cypress Ranch High School

Courtney Jones — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA

Danyale Williams — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Jennifer Bauer-Conley — Alice By Heart — The Emery / Weiner School

Julian Nanez — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School

Outstanding Stage Management Finalists:

Allan Currier — You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown — Houston Christian High School

Ava Frasher, Abagale Bond, Gage Watzinger — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School

Gracen Chilcote — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School

Tatiana Smith, Emanu Caston, Niya Kelly — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School

Chayton Reel, Scarlett Kuyn, Henry Patino — The Addams Family Musical: School Edition — Klein Oak High School

Kaitlyn Breen — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School

Kate Diers — 42nd Street — Stratford High School

Mason Hernandez, Christian Bishop — Mamma Mia! — Langham Creek High School

Ryan Hay — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists:

Isabella Escobar — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School

Kinsley Roberts — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School

Andrew Guzman and Kurt Oian — Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School

Charlie McMillian — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School

Elijah Maxey — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School

Griffin Ferguzon and Caleigh Nickel — 42nd Str