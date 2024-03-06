Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Finalists For The 2024 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS

The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center  for the Performing Arts.

By: Mar. 06, 2024

Theatre Under The Stars has announced the finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards today and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tommy Tune Awards! 

The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center  for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public March 11, and  will be available for purchase through TUTS.com, by phone at 713-558-8887 or by visiting the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby. 

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th Tommy Tune Awards. The pandemic threw off our  years a bit, but we can't wait to come together and celebrate this program that has  given so many students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with  the Greater Houston community,” said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Director of Education. 

The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune  Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the  opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 62 participating  Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2023-2024 school year, a team of  40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 18 award categories.

The finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards are:

Outstanding Musical Finalists: 

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard 

Bridgeland High School — Follies 

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight / The Prom 

Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies

Ridge Point High School – Mamma Mia! 

Stratford High School — 42nd Street 

The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Ensemble Finalists: 

Dulles High School — SIX: Teen Edition 

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard 

South Houston High School — The Wizard of Oz 

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight 

Klein High School — Mamma Mia! 

Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies

Stratford High School — 42nd Street 

The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists: 

G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard 

Houston Christian High School — You're a Good Man, Charlie

Brown Ridge Point High School — Mamma Mia! 

Alvin High School — Little Shop of Horrors 

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight 

Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition

Montgomery High School — Matilda, The Musical 

Second Baptist School – Disney's The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Orchestra Finalists: 

Klein Cain High School — The Wizard of Oz 

Patricia E. Paetow High School — Pippin 

Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight 

Klein High School — Mamma Mia! 

Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition

Obra D. Tompkins High School — Tuck Everlasting 

Outstanding Director Finalists:

Janet Sharpley — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School 

Robin Welch — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School

Adam Delka — Follies — Bridgeland High School 

Darchell Chesser — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School

Natalie Dommer — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School

Mark Stonebarger — Matilda, The Musical — Clear Springs High School

Scott Lambert — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Tina Lee Domino — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School

Outstanding Music Director Finalists: 

Crysty Cruz and Taylor Surrat — Chicago Teen Edition — C.E. King High School

Blaine Cowen — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School 

Dr. Bobby Linhart, Brian Minson, Elizabeth Shurtz, and Jeanine Rowan — Les Misérables  School Edition — Houston Christian High School 

Charles Harrison and Alexandra King — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The  Kinkaid School 

Christian De La Cruz and Kristen Killingsworth — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins  High School 

Heather Leal and Daryle Freeman — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein  Oak High School 

Marcy Baker and Tessa Throckmorton — 42nd Street — Stratford High School

Rebecca Berger and Sean Stultz — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School 

Outstanding Choreographer Finalists: 

Alexia Alla and Marnie Kapich — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School 

Denzel Taylor, Brianna McCray Holmes, Kyndal Hutto and Faith Bumper — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School 

Caitlin Martin, Katherine Mendoza and Lexy Toon — Disney's Newsies — Cypress Ranch High School 

Courtney Jones — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA 

Danyale Williams — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School

Jennifer Bauer-Conley — Alice By Heart — The Emery / Weiner School

Julian Nanez — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School 

Outstanding Stage Management Finalists: 

Allan Currier — You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown — Houston Christian High School

Ava Frasher, Abagale Bond, Gage Watzinger — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein  Collins High School

Gracen Chilcote — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School 

Tatiana Smith, Emanu Caston, Niya Kelly — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School

Chayton Reel, Scarlett Kuyn, Henry Patino — The Addams Family Musical: School Edition  — Klein Oak High School 

Kaitlyn Breen — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School

Kate Diers — 42nd Street — Stratford High School 

Mason Hernandez, Christian Bishop — Mamma Mia! — Langham Creek High School

Ryan Hay — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School 

Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists: 

Isabella Escobar — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School 

Kinsley Roberts — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School 

Andrew Guzman and Kurt Oian — Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School

Charlie McMillian — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School 

Elijah Maxey — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School 

Griffin Ferguzon and Caleigh Nickel — 42nd Str



