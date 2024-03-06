Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Finalists For The 2024 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS

The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
Theatre Under The Stars has announced the finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards today and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tommy Tune Awards!
The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public March 11, and will be available for purchase through TUTS.com, by phone at 713-558-8887 or by visiting the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th Tommy Tune Awards. The pandemic threw off our years a bit, but we can't wait to come together and celebrate this program that has given so many students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with the Greater Houston community,” said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Director of Education.
The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 62 participating Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2023-2024 school year, a team of 40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 18 award categories.
The finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards are:
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
Bridgeland High School — Follies
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight / The Prom
Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies
Ridge Point High School – Mamma Mia!
Stratford High School — 42nd Street
The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Dulles High School — SIX: Teen Edition
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
South Houston High School — The Wizard of Oz
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein High School — Mamma Mia!
Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney's Newsies
Stratford High School — 42nd Street
The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
Houston Christian High School — You're a Good Man, Charlie
Brown Ridge Point High School — Mamma Mia!
Alvin High School — Little Shop of Horrors
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition
Montgomery High School — Matilda, The Musical
Second Baptist School – Disney's The Little Mermaid
Klein Cain High School — The Wizard of Oz
Patricia E. Paetow High School — Pippin
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein High School — Mamma Mia!
Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition
Obra D. Tompkins High School — Tuck Everlasting
Janet Sharpley — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School
Robin Welch — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Adam Delka — Follies — Bridgeland High School
Darchell Chesser — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Natalie Dommer — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Mark Stonebarger — Matilda, The Musical — Clear Springs High School
Scott Lambert — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Tina Lee Domino — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Crysty Cruz and Taylor Surrat — Chicago Teen Edition — C.E. King High School
Blaine Cowen — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School
Dr. Bobby Linhart, Brian Minson, Elizabeth Shurtz, and Jeanine Rowan — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
Charles Harrison and Alexandra King — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Christian De La Cruz and Kristen Killingsworth — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School
Heather Leal and Daryle Freeman — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Marcy Baker and Tessa Throckmorton — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Rebecca Berger and Sean Stultz — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Alexia Alla and Marnie Kapich — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Denzel Taylor, Brianna McCray Holmes, Kyndal Hutto and Faith Bumper — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Caitlin Martin, Katherine Mendoza and Lexy Toon — Disney's Newsies — Cypress Ranch High School
Courtney Jones — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Danyale Williams — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Jennifer Bauer-Conley — Alice By Heart — The Emery / Weiner School
Julian Nanez — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Allan Currier — You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown — Houston Christian High School
Ava Frasher, Abagale Bond, Gage Watzinger — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Gracen Chilcote — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Tatiana Smith, Emanu Caston, Niya Kelly — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Chayton Reel, Scarlett Kuyn, Henry Patino — The Addams Family Musical: School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Kaitlyn Breen — Disney's Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Kate Diers — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Mason Hernandez, Christian Bishop — Mamma Mia! — Langham Creek High School
Ryan Hay — Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Isabella Escobar — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Kinsley Roberts — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Andrew Guzman and Kurt Oian — Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School
Charlie McMillian — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School
Elijah Maxey — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Griffin Ferguzon and Caleigh Nickel — 42nd Str
Videos