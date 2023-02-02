Theatre Southwest Announces Cast and Creative Team For SILENT SKY

Theatre Southwest has announced its cast and creative team for Silent Sky, written by Lauren Gunderson.

When astronomer Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900's, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or even express an original idea. However, through her work with a group of women "computers" who chart stars for a renowned astronomer, Henrietta makes groundbreaking discoveries that forever change the way we understand the stars and the universe.

Cast:

Henrietta Leavitt - CarrieLee Sparks

Margaret Leavitt - Lauren Lawson

Peter Shaw - Cole Pfaffenberger

Annie Cannon - Liz Larson

Williamina Fleming - Amy Gustin Millin

Creative Team:

Director - Sam Martinez

Assistant Director - Tricia Yurcak

Stage Manager - Sriram Vengalathur

Production Coordinator - Elizabeth Grant

Performances run from Feb. 24 - March 11; Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m, and Sunday matinees (Feb. 26 and March 5) at 3 p.m.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $18-$20 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.