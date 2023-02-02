Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Southwest Announces Cast and Creative Team For SILENT SKY

Performances run from Feb. 24 - March 11; Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m, and Sunday matinees (Feb. 26 and March 5) at 3 p.m.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Theatre Southwest Announces Cast and Creative Team For SILENT SKY

Theatre Southwest has announced its cast and creative team for Silent Sky, written by Lauren Gunderson.

When astronomer Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900's, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or even express an original idea. However, through her work with a group of women "computers" who chart stars for a renowned astronomer, Henrietta makes groundbreaking discoveries that forever change the way we understand the stars and the universe.

Cast:

Henrietta Leavitt - CarrieLee Sparks

Margaret Leavitt - Lauren Lawson

Peter Shaw - Cole Pfaffenberger

Annie Cannon - Liz Larson

Williamina Fleming - Amy Gustin Millin

Creative Team:

Director - Sam Martinez

Assistant Director - Tricia Yurcak

Stage Manager - Sriram Vengalathur

Production Coordinator - Elizabeth Grant

Performances run from Feb. 24 - March 11; Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m, and Sunday matinees (Feb. 26 and March 5) at 3 p.m.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $18-$20 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.




Alley Theatre Receives $20,000 Grant For The National Endowment for the Arts Photo
Alley Theatre Receives $20,000 Grant For The National Endowment for the Arts
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is a recipient of a 20,000 NEA Grant for Arts Projects. This month, the grant will support the launch of a new initiative that culminates during Afro-Caribbean poet and Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott's, The Odyssey. Heroes Within: A Celebration of Victorious Journeys, is a project connecting the Epic play's hero's journey to the heroic experiences pertinent to Houston's Black community.
Interview: Co-Stage Directors Nicole Kenley-Miller and Lawrence Edelson Share With Us the Photo
Interview: Co-Stage Directors Nicole Kenley-Miller and Lawrence Edelson Share With Us the World of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at the University Of Houston
For this weekend only, the University of Houston will be presenting SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, a musical revue of the work of Stephen Sondheim. Co-stage directors of the production Nicole Kenley-Miller and Lawrence Edelson shared an inside scoop about the unique show and the collaboration that has gone into building this truly special production.
Main Street Theater Presents Thomas Gibbons PERMANENT COLLECTION Photo
Main Street Theater Presents Thomas Gibbons' PERMANENT COLLECTION
Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Thomas Gibbons' riveting play, Permanent Collection. Inspired by events at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, one of the world's greatest collections of impressionist, post-impressionist & modern art, the play explores the impact of race and racial equity on society, through the lens of visual art.
Brave Little Company Presents GRANDPAS GARDEN Photo
Brave Little Company Presents GRANDPA'S GARDEN
In observance of Black History Month, Brave Little Company will partner with 5 venues to present Grandpa's Garden, an original musical. This immersive and interactive piece for kids aged 5-12 and their families explores Black history through an encounter with the fictional Hollis family, and their traditions of gardening and making music. 

More Hot Stories For You


Alley Theatre Receives $20,000 Grant For The National Endowment for the ArtsAlley Theatre Receives $20,000 Grant For The National Endowment for the Arts
February 1, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is a recipient of a 20,000 NEA Grant for Arts Projects. This month, the grant will support the launch of a new initiative that culminates during Afro-Caribbean poet and Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott's, The Odyssey. Heroes Within: A Celebration of Victorious Journeys, is a project connecting the Epic play's hero's journey to the heroic experiences pertinent to Houston's Black community.
Main Street Theater Presents Thomas Gibbons' PERMANENT COLLECTIONMain Street Theater Presents Thomas Gibbons' PERMANENT COLLECTION
January 27, 2023

Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Thomas Gibbons' riveting play, Permanent Collection. Inspired by events at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, one of the world's greatest collections of impressionist, post-impressionist & modern art, the play explores the impact of race and racial equity on society, through the lens of visual art.
Brave Little Company Presents GRANDPA'S GARDENBrave Little Company Presents GRANDPA'S GARDEN
January 27, 2023

In observance of Black History Month, Brave Little Company will partner with 5 venues to present Grandpa's Garden, an original musical. This immersive and interactive piece for kids aged 5-12 and their families explores Black history through an encounter with the fictional Hollis family, and their traditions of gardening and making music. 
A NUMBER Opens Rec Room Arts 2023 Season Of Plays In Downtown HoustonA NUMBER Opens Rec Room Arts 2023 Season Of Plays In Downtown Houston
January 25, 2023

Rec Room Arts has announced the opening of A NUMBER by Caryl Churchill. Preview performances begin on February 2, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Broadway Comes To Kipling! Stage Right Theatrical Institute Announces Summer ProgramBroadway Comes To Kipling! Stage Right Theatrical Institute Announces Summer Program
January 24, 2023

Stage Right Theatrical Institute created, in partnership with The Kipling School, a one of a kind all-day, 4-Week, Theatrical Summer Program for elementary and middle school students taught by Broadway and New York professionals.
share