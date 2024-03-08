The Sankofa Collective Reveals 10th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sankofa Collective, also known as The Bayou Theatre Company, has announced their 10th anniversary season that includes a 24hr Playwriting Festival for high-school aged playwrights, Blood of Adam, a thrilling new play by Cris Eli Blak and Founding Artistic Director Alric Davis, and the regional professional premiere of The Bodyguard the musical!

"Through turbulent times and foundational changes to our society, our community of supporters have grown with us since 2014. We see this 10th anniversary season with its bevy of variety as a celebration. Plays, parties and passion! There is something for everyone to enjoy!" - Founding Artistic Director Alric Davis.

In a fun and collaborative process, the 24hr Playwriting Festival, six talented young artists ranging from grades 9-12 will write, cast, rehearse and produce their plays for a ticketed audience in 24hrs. This festival will feature professional actors, directors and Sankofa staff as support guides while the chosen playwrights further their craft, foster new friendships and expand their artistic worldview.

As the Feature Presentation, The Sankofa Collective brings the Regional professional Premiere of The Bodyguard The Musical to the intimate Spring Street Studios.

Due to the rise of death threats by a crazed fan, international music sensation Rachel Marron hires former secret service agent Frank Farmer as her bodyguard. Based on the hit 1992 film, the musical adaptation seamlessly weaves Whitney Houston's unforgettable catalog stacked with timeless tunes such as "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", "How Will I Know" and "I Will Always Love You". The musical thriller opens on May 31 and closes June 9th, Starring Keelen Lewis as Frank Farmer and Bridgette Taylor Jackson as Rachel Marron.

Rounding out the talented ensemble are Terrie Donald, Michael Benitez, Alessandro Baldan, Broderick Davis, Shon Sims II, Nick Stewart, Nia Mac, Jazmyn Bolden, Brandon McGlaston, George Wyche, Destani Simone, Tia J. Alfred, Mariah Graves and selected dancers from EMotion Dance Company.

Alric Davis directs with Choreography by Lauren Burke and Paris Kent, Lighting Design by Ty Frazier, Costume Design by Kim Lee, Fight Direction by Daniel Quintero and Musical Direction by Patricia Wiley.

Blood of Adam, a new play written by Cris Eli Blak and Alric Davis will make its world-premiere as a ticketed preview event on June 15-16. Blood of Adam uses spoken word poetry, Hip Hop and dance to place a contemporary spin on the story of Cain and Abel. Lights up on the year 2025 in the city of New Jerusalem. After a series of failed attempts at providing their own salvation, Cain and Abel - different in life experiences, mindset and shade of skin- realize their violent assignment and decide to take matters into their own hands. This meta-theatrical exploration poses questions about brotherhood, faith and the audacity of hope in an uncertain world.

The Sankofa Collective closes their 10th Anniversary Season with the 'Kofa Kickback, an outdoor homecoming celebration open to the community. Special appearances, diverse vendors, live performances, games, face painting, food and fun awaits as we reflect on the past, honor those lost and galvanize the spirit!

With support from Houston's 4th Wall Theatre Company, this kinetic and dynamic anniversary season takes place in the Spring Street Studio #101.