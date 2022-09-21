The Moody Center for the Arts Announces URBAN NIGHTS: A COMMUNAL ART EXPERIENCE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 21, 2022  
Continuing to push the boundaries of interdisciplinary art programming, the Moody Center for the Arts presents Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience Saturday, November 5, 6 - 10 p.m. Free of charge, guests will enjoy an evening journey through this multi-site, outdoor presentation of food, dance, music, spoken word, and art installations.

Headlined by Houston's own Lil' Flip, featuring a food truck rally, complimentary beer tasting of Japa, an art beer by Nigerian artist Emeka Ogboh, a video installation by Sindhu Thirumalaisamy, and site-specific performances by the Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez, jazz musician Jalen Baker, and hip hop collective Breakfree Worldwide, this event spotlights the diversity, inclusiveness, and international creative exchange that defines Houston.

"We're excited to present so many outstanding visual and performing artists in one evening." said Moody Center for the Arts curator, Frauke V. Josenhans. "Urban Nights brings the creative energy of city life to Rice's campus for everyone to enjoy."

Organized in conjunction with the exhibition, Urban Impressions: Experiencing the Global Contemporary Metropolis, this free program celebrates urban life as experienced through visual and performing arts.

