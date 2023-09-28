The Garden Theatre Goes On A Wild Romp In THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

The wild romp of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) comes to life at The Garden Theatre.

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring a new version of the comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) to life at MATCH. Featuring all of the stories we know and love (and hate), the production will run October 20-29, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of Midtown.

"After producing A Midsummer Night's Dream last season we planned to give Shakespeare a rest," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden. "But following the wild success of Midsummer and an overwhelming request for 'more Shakespeare' on an online poll for this season's lineup, we decided to give our audiences all the Shakespeare with this hysterical restaging of his greatest hits.

"And what makes it even more exciting is that it will be the Houston premiere of the newest version of this show that has seen success for decades across the country."

Three people, one dead playwright, and 37 plays, all in just 95 minutes. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) takes you on a wild romp through all of Shakespeare's classics including Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, The Taming of The Shrew, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Prior knowledge of Shakespeare's work is not required, but someone close by to call 911 in the event you pass out from laughing is. Warning! This show is a high-speed roller-coaster type condensation of all of Shakespeare's plays, and is not recommended for people with heart ailments, bladder problems, inner-ear disorders, outer-ear disorders, Shakespearean scholars, degrees in Elizabethan history and/or people inclined to motion sickness. The Garden Theatre cannot be held responsible for expectant mothers!

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) is written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The trio of performers started performing the piece in the 1980s as an improv act featuring the story of Hamlet. Over time, the act started adding more of Shakespeare's pieces where it was eventually performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and then The Criterion Theatre in London where it played for nine years. Since its inception, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) has seen several interactions, including the most recent version published earlier this year, formally titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again].

Leading the rotating cast of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) are all local professionals including Algy Alfred, Brandon McCormick, Karen Neico, Seth Carter Ramsey, Roxanna Taylor, and Jordan Umphries. The production team consists of RaMina Mirmortazavi and Lauren Hainley as co-directors, Nicholas White as technical director, Vana Solais as stage manager, and Ivie Justice and Michelle Robinson as co-costume designers.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) will run for ten performances only from October 20-29, 2023 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $28. Student and senior tickets are $23. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at Click Here or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.




