The Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off Video On Demand Presentation of THE GREEN BOOK

The Ensemble Theatre kicks off its video-on-demand presentation of The Green Book by Calvin Alexander Ramsey in partnership with the Harris County Public Library (HCPL), available to rent through Vimeo June 14-28, 2020, and will feature a one-day livestream meet and greet with the playwright and community discussion moderated by ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson June 26, 2020.

The first 300 participants to register for the HCPL Summer Reading Program will receive a complimentary two-day pass to view the play. The Ensemble Theatre will provide a complimentary two-day pass to its 2019-2020 season ticket subscribers as gratitude for their continued financial support of the theatre's operations.

The Green Book was the final main stage performance The Ensemble Theatre completed prior to canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our endeavors to adapt and connect with audiences through digital content created opportunities for collaborations and partnerships such as with the Harris County Public Library," says Eileen J. Morris. "We are two organizations finding ways to provide entertainment and youth enrichment, especially during the summer."

The Ensemble Theatre and the Harris County Public Library Summer Reading Program partner to provide entertainment and enrichment through the video-on-demand presentation of The Green Book, by Calvin Alexander Ramsey and directed by Shirley Jo Finney. The play was inspired by Ramey's research for his children's book "Ruth and the Green Book" currently in circulation among several libraries including HCPL.

"We are delighted to join forces with The Ensemble Theatre to enhance our summer reading program," says Edward Melton, Executive Director HCPL. "Our goal is to provide a bridge of enrichment and education to carry our youth through the summer into the next school year."

The Green Book will be available for a two-week period to all who wish to purchase a view. The Harris County Public Library will provide complimentary rental codes to those who sign up for their Summer Reading Program.

The Green Book - Available to Rent: June 14-28, 2020

$15 per view https://vimeo.com/tethouston

Livestream Meet & Greet the Playwright Calvin Alexander Ramsey

Host: Melanie Lawson, ABC13

Friday, June 26, 2020, 6:00PM

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: www.EnsembleHouston.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You