The Company OnStage To Present A Magical Evening of Selected Works By Ben Plopper

Company OnStage presents A Magical Evening of Magical Theater Magic: Selected Works of Ben Plopper, directed by Jonathan Moonen, and produced by special arrangement with Ben Plopper. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays November 7th - 16th 2019, 8:00 pm Sunday, October 20th 2019, 2:00 pm.

Ben Plopper has no earthly idea how he got here, from a day job as a technical writer for a financial services company to a featured playwright. He is constantly surprised at even the modicum of success he has had writing for (and winning) several Spontaneous Smattering 24-Hour Play Festivals and for a goofy play about vapid, self-absorbed Brits who are so focused on their extramarital affairs and planning the perfect dinner party that they didn't notice a zombie in their midst (The Importance of Eating Earnest). He is always working on the next big thing, and maybe someday he'll finish it before something else strikes his fancy as "the next big thing," like a squirrel with a shiny object in its mouth. He is thrilled to present this collection of shorts-some from previous works and some original pieces-and hopes you enjoy the mix of humor, existential dread, and a weird fixation on subjects of theology and philosophy.

This production contains adult subject matter and salty language.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays November 7th to 16th, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $18.00 and are available through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Visit and like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecompanyonstage to keep track of COS goings-on, special events, audition notices, and announcements, or call 713-726-1219 for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You