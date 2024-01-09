TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

Yesterday the Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) Theatre Academy Ensemble had the honor of performing “America The Beautiful” before countless viewers prior to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the unbelievably talented students we have involved in our education programs,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Students from TUTS Musical Theatre Academy who performed at the event included:

“Seeing students of all abilities singing before this major, televised event was truly wonderful,” said TUTS Director of Education, Jacob Shideler.

The TUTS Musical Theatre Academy includes all of the Theatre Under The Stars education programs including the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River. To learn more visit TUTS.com.

