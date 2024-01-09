TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

The TUTS Musical Theatre Academy includes all of the Theatre Under The Stars education programs.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center Photo 1 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month Photo 3 A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month
Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists Photo 4 Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists

TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

Yesterday the Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) Theatre Academy Ensemble had the honor of performing “America The Beautiful” before countless viewers prior to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the unbelievably talented students we have involved in our education programs,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Students from TUTS Musical Theatre Academy who performed at the event included:

“Seeing students of all abilities singing before this major, televised event was truly wonderful,” said TUTS Director of Education, Jacob Shideler.

 

The TUTS Musical Theatre Academy includes all of the Theatre Under The Stars education programs including the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River. To learn more visit TUTS.com.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

(“TUTS”) - (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - Theatre Under The Stars delivers outstanding musical theatre experiences. We cultivate the art form—producing world-class shows, providing access for the community, and training the next generation—for Houston, by Houston. For more information, visit tuts.com.

 

TUTS on social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok

TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship



RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Brave Little Companys THE BIG US PROJECT Celebrates Refugee Stories Photo
Brave Little Company's THE BIG 'US' PROJECT Celebrates Refugee Stories

THE BIG 'US' PROJECT, a collaborative theatre piece created by more than 100 people from Houston's refugee and immigrant communities, will be performed on January 20, 2024, at the Southwest Multi-Service Center and on January 22 at the MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston).

2
Interview: ANDRES CEPEDA is Coming in April at Performing Arts Houston Photo
Interview: ANDRES CEPEDA is Coming in April at Performing Arts Houston

Andrés Cepeda is a popular Latin American singer from Colombia. He is known for his romantic use of the Bolero and the Ballada, but he mixes these styles with pop and rock traditions. He has won four Latin Grammys and is even a judge on the Colombian version of the competition reality show THE VOICE. He has been a musical star for over twenty years, and Performing Arts Houston is bringing his TENGO GANAS tour to Houston on Monday, April 22, 2024.

3
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month Photo
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

A.D. Players Theater presents Steel Magnolias. Get ready for a heartwarming and hilarious story about the bonds of friendship. Don't miss this upcoming production!

4
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month Photo
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month

Main Street Theater presents the regional premiere of '26 Miles' by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner. Don't miss this captivating production from February 10 - March 3.

More Hot Stories For You

TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National ChampionshipTUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship
Brave Little Company's THE BIG 'US' PROJECT Celebrates Refugee StoriesBrave Little Company's THE BIG 'US' PROJECT Celebrates Refugee Stories
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This MonthA.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Houston Beetlejuice
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Chicago in Houston Chicago
Grand 1894 Opera House (4/28-4/28)
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE in Houston O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co (1/18-2/03)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
THE GHOST IN THE MEADOW in Houston THE GHOST IN THE MEADOW
Theatre Suburbia (1/05-2/03)
On Your Feet in Houston On Your Feet
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/11)
Les Miserables in Houston Les Miserables
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Houston To Kill a Mockingbird
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (1/16-1/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You