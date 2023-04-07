THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards today and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
"We are ecstatic to have the Tommy Tune Awards back in person this year after such a long time away," said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Interim Director of Education. "The Tommy Tune Awards gives these passionate students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with the Greater Houston community."
The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 48 participating Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2022-2023 school year, a team of 40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 17 award categories.
The finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards are:
Outstanding Musical Finalists:
G.W. Carver High School - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Clear Creek High School - Big Fish
Clear Springs High School - Oliver!
Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls
Kingwood High School - Les MisÃ©rables
Seven Lakes High School - Cinderella
Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein
Outstanding Ensemble Finalists:
Dickinson High School - The Drowsy Chaperone
G.W. Carver High School - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Klein Cain High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Bridgeland High School - Damn Yankees
Clear Springs High School - Oliver!
Friendswood High School - The Music Man
Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls
Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz
Kingwood High School - Les MisÃ©rable
Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein
Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists:
C.E. King High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Klein Cain High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Clear Springs High School - Oliver!
Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls
Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein
Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz
Outstanding Orchestra Finalists:
Klein Forest High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Northland Christian School - The Addams Family
Cypress Ranch High School - Into the Woods
Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz
Klein High School - Matilda
Outstanding Director Finalists:
Laurel Powell - The Drowsy Chaperone - Dickinson High School
Nichole Duga - All Shook Up - Dulles High School
Roshunda Jones-Koumba - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Bobby Linhart and Allen Currier - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School
Camee Faulk - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Julia Carrington, Avery Meyer and Charlotte Zoeller-McCarthy - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School
Mark Stonebarger - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School
Tracy McGarity - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Outstanding Music Director Finalists:
Pamela Dickson - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Paul Jurick - The Addams Family - Northland Christian High School
Adam Bishea, Cynthia Douglas and Stefanie Stephens - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Brian Brown, Elizabeth Shurtz and Brian Minson - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School
Gyasi Blanton and Marcie Baker - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Jason Watt - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Marcus J. Jauregui - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Outstanding Choreographer Finalists:
Emily Wendt - Big Fish - Ridge Point High School
Drew Doyle, Madison Hebert and Gracie Morgan - All Shook Up - Dulles High School
Denzel Taylor and Cameron Lettries - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Courtney D. Jones - The Wiz/Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA
Melissa Tyler, Bobby Linhart and Anoushka Patel - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School
Macey Vasquez - Matilda - Klein High School
Outstanding Stage Management Finalists:
Caidence Foster, Danae Dever, Ashley Sherk and Haedyn Lynch - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Dickinson High School
Della Andrepoint - Big Fish - Clear Creek High School
Niya Kelly - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Charlotte Russell, Beatriz Serna and Spencer Elliot - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Kate Diers - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Tess Reed - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists:
Caden Leonard, Mary Kennedy, and Chris Pruett - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Josephine Gonzalez Clawson - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School
Tyler McCoy - All Shook Up - Dulles High School
Erin Yarbrough - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Layla Harris - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Sophia Rowles - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School
Stephen Cupitt - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School
Outstanding Scenic Design Finalists:
Gavin Newton, Lilly Zapata and Chris Pruett - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Hugo Palacios and Kelyn Amaya - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School
Julie Megason and Dave Clark - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Brittany Baugh, Karli Parkins and Nathan Tumbleso - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Garrett Sugg and David Clayton - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Houston Christian Scenic Department: Bobby Linhart, Brian Brown, Kyle Helberg, Davis Miller, Taylor Lankford and William Malin - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School
Outstanding Costume Design Finalists:
Bailey Day and Cora Frasier - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Valeria Gordillo, Ava Blackhurst and Yizel Estrada - How to Succeed in Business Without Even Trying - Klein Cain High School
Cypress Ranch Costuming Department: Tracy McGarity, Breanna Bush, Parker Edwards, Tallulah Maloy, Sehr Armani Pandit and Aditi Sudharsen - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Joscelyne Oktabetz and Bella Burkhardt - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Layla Crear - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Samer Ali and Emma Whitton - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Outstanding Sound Design Finalists:
Aiden Hemphill - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Alex Borg, Henry Cohen and Josh Hummel - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Lexie Carty - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Outstanding Lead Finalists:
Alee Blatner as "Alice Murphy" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy
Alek Moya as "Nicely Nicely Johnson" - Guys and Dolls- Second Baptist School
Alexandra Cordova as "Audrey" - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School
Alexandra King as "Grace Banker" - The Hello Girls - The Kinkaid School
Alyssa Dorsey as "Diva Donna/Mama" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Asher Rigo as "Igor" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Bob Beathard as "Topher" - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School
Brianna Delaney as "The Drowsy Chaperone" - The Drowsy Chaperone - Dickinson High School
CJ Friend as "The Baker's Wife" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Cooper George as "J. Pierrepont Finch" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Ennis Watt as "Jean Valjean" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Evin David as "Effie White" - Dreamgirls - Hightower High School
Gracen Barrett as "The Witch" - Into the Woods - William B. Travis High School
Jackson Nichols as "Applegate" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School
Jamie Hollins as "Tin Man" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Julius Bob as "Edward Bloom" - Big Fish - Clear Creek High School
Kira Sledge as "Frau Blucher" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Lauren Jean Townsend as "Miss Adelaide" - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School
Leyla Ruiz as "Nancy" - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School
Madalina Velasquez as "Little Red Riding Hood" - Into The Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Mackenzie Woolridge as "The Witch" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Morgan Childs as "Disco Donna" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Myranda Sanchez as "Sophie Sheridan" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA
Nic Rhew as "Frederick Frankenstein" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Olivia Shoemaker as "Sarah Brown" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Taylor McMullen as "Bertha Hunt" - The Hello Girls - The Kinkaid School
Tyler Warnie as "Ariel" - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Klein Oak High School
Outstanding Supporting Lead Finalists:
Alexander Lagos as "J.B. Biggley" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Bailey Boles as "Sister Mary Robert" - Sister Act - Klein Collins High School
Carter Hall as "Marcellus Washburn" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School
Eric Jackson II as "James Thunder Early" - Dreamgirls - Hightower High School
Gabi McGregor as "Mrs. Paroo" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School
Gelila Habte as "Mama Euralie" - Once On This Island - Shadow Creek High School
Haley Prince as "Addaperle" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Hudson Perroni as "The Monster" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Jerome Johnson as "Marty Madison" - Dreamgirls - Hightower Hightower High School
Kennedy Thompson as "Pinocchio" - Shrek The Musical - Clear Falls High School
Landon Rouse as "Narrator/Mysterious Man" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Lucius Watt as "Enjorlas" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Michael Flores as "Cogsworth" - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Dickinson High School
Michael Karash as "Harry Bright" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA
Nathan Flato as "Joey Biltmore" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Nic Pizzuti as "Amos Calloway" - Big Fish - Ridge Point High School
Nic Schweers as "Benny Southstreet" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Rodrigo Gutierrez as "Coach Van Burren" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School
Sydney Raney as "Madam Thenardier" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School
Ugo Obudulu as "Ton Ton Julian" - Once On This Island - Shadow Creek High School
Outstanding Singer Finalists:
Anna Rigo as "Inga" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Cortlandt Barrett as "Donna Sheridan" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA
Jake Ulanday as "Joe Hardy" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School
Jayla Cork as "Natalie Haller/Ed" - All Shook Up - Dulles High School
Kendale Walker as "Bird Woman" - Mary Poppins - Cypress Woods High School
Kendall Gillpatrick as "Rapunzel" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Mallory Migi as "Marian Paroo" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School
Mya Wiggins as "Rosemary Pilkington" - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Outstanding Actor Finalists:
Alee Blanter as "Older Alice" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy
Charley Schwinger as "Sky Masterson" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Dami Briggs as "Calvin" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Ephraim Iwama as "Tarzan" - Tarzan - Concordia Lutheran High School
Faith Jackson as "Sister" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School
Greyson Guzman as "Miss Trunchbull" - Matilda - Klein High School
Ryan Randolph as "Duckling Donna/Mimi" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Outstanding Dancer Finalists:
Anoushka Patel as "Featured Havana Dancer" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist
Drew Doyle as "Chad" - All Shook Up - Dulles High School
Faith Bumper as "Ensemble" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Gabby Frugoni as "Alice" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy
Giovanni Gonzalez-Cisneros as "Giorgio" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School
Jai Foster as "Zaneeta Shinn" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School
Jackson Luikens as "Ensemble" - Sister Act - Klein Collins
Jon'Eric Wright as "Ensemble" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA
Karoline Fock as "Rat Captian" - Shrek The Musical - Clear Falls High School
Katelyn Hurst as "Sabor The Leopard/Ape/Jungle Chorus" - Tarzan - Concordia Lutheran High School
Lindsey Walding as "Lola" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School
Outstanding Honorable Mention Finalists:
Callan Reimann as "Inspector Kemp" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School
Camila Horberg-Perez as "Jack's Mother" - Into The Woods - Cypress Ranch High School
Jordon Harrold as "Mr. Twimble" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School
Ricky Ragazzon as "Max/Ensemble" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy
Sebastian Tate as "Pugsley" - The Addams Family - Northland Christian School
2023-2024 Student Reporter*:
Natalia Veazquez - Klein Oak High School
*Each year, the Jimmy Awards invites select Student Reporters from participating Regional Awards Programs like the Tommy Tune Awards to cover Jimmy Awards events through social media. The Tommy Tune Awards has adopted the Student Reporter opportunity in an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand TTA connections into other areas of your schools - e.g. journalism, film, and other related departments. The chosen TTA Student Reporters will be able to work directly with the Tommy Tune Awards Marketing Team to get an insider look at what it takes to cover an awards ceremony, as well as contend for an opportunity to cover the Jimmy's on June 26.
In addition to these awards, the Tommy Tune Awards Program awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts.
The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit. This year, in partnership with The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, our 48 Tommy Tune Awards participating schools had the opportunity to participate in Broadway vocal and dance masterclasses and received complimentary tickets for Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge, as well as the Theatre Under The Stars production of Ain't Misbehavin' with Music Director John Cornelius and Secret of My Success with Ben Fankhauser. Additionally, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has invited each school director of each participating school to attend To Kill A Mocking Bird in April.
Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 17 categories: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead, Outstanding Supporting, Outstanding Singer, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Dancer, Honorable Mention, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Scenic Designer, Outstanding Costume Designer, Outstanding Lighting Designer, Outstanding Stage Manager, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Choreographer, and Outstanding Director.
Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the adjudicating mentors evaluated each participating school's show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.
The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.
Of the 28 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two will be selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy Awardsâ“‡. The National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (the Jimmy AwardsÂ®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.