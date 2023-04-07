THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards today and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

"We are ecstatic to have the Tommy Tune Awards back in person this year after such a long time away," said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Interim Director of Education. "The Tommy Tune Awards gives these passionate students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with the Greater Houston community."

The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 48 participating Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2022-2023 school year, a team of 40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 17 award categories.

The finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards are:

Outstanding Musical Finalists:

G.W. Carver High School - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Clear Creek High School - Big Fish

Clear Springs High School - Oliver!

Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls

Kingwood High School - Les MisÃ©rables

Seven Lakes High School - Cinderella

Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein

Outstanding Ensemble Finalists:

Dickinson High School - The Drowsy Chaperone

G.W. Carver High School - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Klein Cain High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Bridgeland High School - Damn Yankees

Clear Springs High School - Oliver!

Friendswood High School - The Music Man

Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls

Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz

Kingwood High School - Les MisÃ©rable

Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein

Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists:

C.E. King High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Klein Cain High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Clear Springs High School - Oliver!

Houston Christian High School - Guys and Dolls

Stratford High School - Young Frankenstein

Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz

Outstanding Orchestra Finalists:

Klein Forest High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Northland Christian School - The Addams Family

Cypress Ranch High School - Into the Woods

Kinder HSPVA - The Wiz

Klein High School - Matilda

Outstanding Director Finalists:

Laurel Powell - The Drowsy Chaperone - Dickinson High School

Nichole Duga - All Shook Up - Dulles High School

Roshunda Jones-Koumba - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Bobby Linhart and Allen Currier - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School

Camee Faulk - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Julia Carrington, Avery Meyer and Charlotte Zoeller-McCarthy - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School

Mark Stonebarger - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School

Tracy McGarity - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Outstanding Music Director Finalists:

Pamela Dickson - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Paul Jurick - The Addams Family - Northland Christian High School

Adam Bishea, Cynthia Douglas and Stefanie Stephens - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Brian Brown, Elizabeth Shurtz and Brian Minson - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School

Gyasi Blanton and Marcie Baker - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Jason Watt - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Marcus J. Jauregui - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Outstanding Choreographer Finalists:

Emily Wendt - Big Fish - Ridge Point High School

Drew Doyle, Madison Hebert and Gracie Morgan - All Shook Up - Dulles High School

Denzel Taylor and Cameron Lettries - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Courtney D. Jones - The Wiz/Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA

Melissa Tyler, Bobby Linhart and Anoushka Patel - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School

Macey Vasquez - Matilda - Klein High School

Outstanding Stage Management Finalists:

Caidence Foster, Danae Dever, Ashley Sherk and Haedyn Lynch - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Dickinson High School

Della Andrepoint - Big Fish - Clear Creek High School

Niya Kelly - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Charlotte Russell, Beatriz Serna and Spencer Elliot - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Kate Diers - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Tess Reed - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists:

Caden Leonard, Mary Kennedy, and Chris Pruett - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Josephine Gonzalez Clawson - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School

Tyler McCoy - All Shook Up - Dulles High School

Erin Yarbrough - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Layla Harris - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Sophia Rowles - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School

Stephen Cupitt - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School

Outstanding Scenic Design Finalists:

Gavin Newton, Lilly Zapata and Chris Pruett - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Hugo Palacios and Kelyn Amaya - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School

Julie Megason and Dave Clark - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Brittany Baugh, Karli Parkins and Nathan Tumbleso - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Garrett Sugg and David Clayton - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Houston Christian Scenic Department: Bobby Linhart, Brian Brown, Kyle Helberg, Davis Miller, Taylor Lankford and William Malin - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School

Outstanding Costume Design Finalists:

Bailey Day and Cora Frasier - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Valeria Gordillo, Ava Blackhurst and Yizel Estrada - How to Succeed in Business Without Even Trying - Klein Cain High School

Cypress Ranch Costuming Department: Tracy McGarity, Breanna Bush, Parker Edwards, Tallulah Maloy, Sehr Armani Pandit and Aditi Sudharsen - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Joscelyne Oktabetz and Bella Burkhardt - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Layla Crear - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Samer Ali and Emma Whitton - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Outstanding Sound Design Finalists:

Aiden Hemphill - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Alex Borg, Henry Cohen and Josh Hummel - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Lexie Carty - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Outstanding Lead Finalists:

Alee Blatner as "Alice Murphy" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy

Alek Moya as "Nicely Nicely Johnson" - Guys and Dolls- Second Baptist School

Alexandra Cordova as "Audrey" - Little Shop of Horrors - C.E. King High School

Alexandra King as "Grace Banker" - The Hello Girls - The Kinkaid School

Alyssa Dorsey as "Diva Donna/Mama" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Asher Rigo as "Igor" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Bob Beathard as "Topher" - Cinderella - Seven Lakes High School

Brianna Delaney as "The Drowsy Chaperone" - The Drowsy Chaperone - Dickinson High School

CJ Friend as "The Baker's Wife" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Cooper George as "J. Pierrepont Finch" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Ennis Watt as "Jean Valjean" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Evin David as "Effie White" - Dreamgirls - Hightower High School

Gracen Barrett as "The Witch" - Into the Woods - William B. Travis High School

Jackson Nichols as "Applegate" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School

Jamie Hollins as "Tin Man" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Julius Bob as "Edward Bloom" - Big Fish - Clear Creek High School

Kira Sledge as "Frau Blucher" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Lauren Jean Townsend as "Miss Adelaide" - Guys and Dolls - Houston Christian High School

Leyla Ruiz as "Nancy" - Oliver! - Clear Springs High School

Madalina Velasquez as "Little Red Riding Hood" - Into The Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Mackenzie Woolridge as "The Witch" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Morgan Childs as "Disco Donna" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Myranda Sanchez as "Sophie Sheridan" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA

Nic Rhew as "Frederick Frankenstein" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Olivia Shoemaker as "Sarah Brown" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Taylor McMullen as "Bertha Hunt" - The Hello Girls - The Kinkaid School

Tyler Warnie as "Ariel" - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Klein Oak High School

Outstanding Supporting Lead Finalists:

Alexander Lagos as "J.B. Biggley" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Bailey Boles as "Sister Mary Robert" - Sister Act - Klein Collins High School

Carter Hall as "Marcellus Washburn" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School

Eric Jackson II as "James Thunder Early" - Dreamgirls - Hightower High School

Gabi McGregor as "Mrs. Paroo" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School

Gelila Habte as "Mama Euralie" - Once On This Island - Shadow Creek High School

Haley Prince as "Addaperle" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Hudson Perroni as "The Monster" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Jerome Johnson as "Marty Madison" - Dreamgirls - Hightower Hightower High School

Kennedy Thompson as "Pinocchio" - Shrek The Musical - Clear Falls High School

Landon Rouse as "Narrator/Mysterious Man" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Lucius Watt as "Enjorlas" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Michael Flores as "Cogsworth" - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Dickinson High School

Michael Karash as "Harry Bright" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA

Nathan Flato as "Joey Biltmore" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Nic Pizzuti as "Amos Calloway" - Big Fish - Ridge Point High School

Nic Schweers as "Benny Southstreet" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Rodrigo Gutierrez as "Coach Van Burren" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School

Sydney Raney as "Madam Thenardier" - Les MisÃ©rables: School Edition - Kingwood High School

Ugo Obudulu as "Ton Ton Julian" - Once On This Island - Shadow Creek High School

Outstanding Singer Finalists:

Anna Rigo as "Inga" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Cortlandt Barrett as "Donna Sheridan" - Mamma Mia! - Kinder HSPVA

Jake Ulanday as "Joe Hardy" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School

Jayla Cork as "Natalie Haller/Ed" - All Shook Up - Dulles High School

Kendale Walker as "Bird Woman" - Mary Poppins - Cypress Woods High School

Kendall Gillpatrick as "Rapunzel" - Into the Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Mallory Migi as "Marian Paroo" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School

Mya Wiggins as "Rosemary Pilkington" - How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Outstanding Actor Finalists:

Alee Blanter as "Older Alice" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy

Charley Schwinger as "Sky Masterson" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Dami Briggs as "Calvin" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Ephraim Iwama as "Tarzan" - Tarzan - Concordia Lutheran High School

Faith Jackson as "Sister" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School

Greyson Guzman as "Miss Trunchbull" - Matilda - Klein High School

Ryan Randolph as "Duckling Donna/Mimi" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Outstanding Dancer Finalists:

Anoushka Patel as "Featured Havana Dancer" - Guys and Dolls - Second Baptist

Drew Doyle as "Chad" - All Shook Up - Dulles High School

Faith Bumper as "Ensemble" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Gabby Frugoni as "Alice" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy

Giovanni Gonzalez-Cisneros as "Giorgio" - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - G.W. Carver High School

Jai Foster as "Zaneeta Shinn" - The Music Man - Friendswood High School

Jackson Luikens as "Ensemble" - Sister Act - Klein Collins

Jon'Eric Wright as "Ensemble" - The Wiz - Kinder HSPVA

Karoline Fock as "Rat Captian" - Shrek The Musical - Clear Falls High School

Katelyn Hurst as "Sabor The Leopard/Ape/Jungle Chorus" - Tarzan - Concordia Lutheran High School

Lindsey Walding as "Lola" - Damn Yankees - Bridgeland High School

Outstanding Honorable Mention Finalists:

Callan Reimann as "Inspector Kemp" - Young Frankenstein - Stratford High School

Camila Horberg-Perez as "Jack's Mother" - Into The Woods - Cypress Ranch High School

Jordon Harrold as "Mr. Twimble" - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Klein Cain High School

Ricky Ragazzon as "Max/Ensemble" - Bright Star - St. Agnes Academy

Sebastian Tate as "Pugsley" - The Addams Family - Northland Christian School

2023-2024 Student Reporter*:

Natalia Veazquez - Klein Oak High School

*Each year, the Jimmy Awards invites select Student Reporters from participating Regional Awards Programs like the Tommy Tune Awards to cover Jimmy Awards events through social media. The Tommy Tune Awards has adopted the Student Reporter opportunity in an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand TTA connections into other areas of your schools - e.g. journalism, film, and other related departments. The chosen TTA Student Reporters will be able to work directly with the Tommy Tune Awards Marketing Team to get an insider look at what it takes to cover an awards ceremony, as well as contend for an opportunity to cover the Jimmy's on June 26.

In addition to these awards, the Tommy Tune Awards Program awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts.

The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit. This year, in partnership with The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, our 48 Tommy Tune Awards participating schools had the opportunity to participate in Broadway vocal and dance masterclasses and received complimentary tickets for Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge, as well as the Theatre Under The Stars production of Ain't Misbehavin' with Music Director John Cornelius and Secret of My Success with Ben Fankhauser. Additionally, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has invited each school director of each participating school to attend To Kill A Mocking Bird in April.

Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 17 categories: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead, Outstanding Supporting, Outstanding Singer, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Dancer, Honorable Mention, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Scenic Designer, Outstanding Costume Designer, Outstanding Lighting Designer, Outstanding Stage Manager, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Choreographer, and Outstanding Director.

Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the adjudicating mentors evaluated each participating school's show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.

Of the 28 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two will be selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy Awardsâ“‡. The National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (the Jimmy AwardsÂ®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.