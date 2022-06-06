THE PERSEVERANCE PROJECT: A Musical Fundraiser Announced at Kaplan Theatre

The Perseverance Project is a one-night-only musical cabaret, produced by Reese Leif, intended to highlight college-aged artists' voices and raise money to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in the process. The in-person performance will take place on June 21st at 7 pm, located at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center in the Kaplan Theatre.

This performance will feature six young artists currently based in the Houston area: Kate Hebert (University of Denver), Hannah Lovitt (Hofstra University), Cameron Majewski (University of Oklahoma), Sydni Moon (University of Oklahoma), Catherine Richard (Baylor University), and Claire Valdez (The Hartt School, University of Hartford). All six of these artists are college students dedicated to furthering their craft and passion for performing in pursuit of a degree in Theatre.

"In my freshman year of high school, my father passed away from leukemia, a disease he had been fighting on and off for a number of years. Over the past few years, I had been thinking of a way to raise money to support research and treatment in this area, all while incorporating my own passions and including the community I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by here in Houston. Thus, The Perseverance Project was born. This performance will give Houston-based college artists the opportunity to share their stories, all while helping the lives of those struggling with blood cancer."

-Reese Leif, producer

Any ticket proceeds or donations will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets will be sold online until June 19th and can also be purchased at the door before the performance. This project is supported in part through the School of Music, Theatre & Dance Eileen Weiser EXCEL Fund and sponsored by the J.

Link to buy tickets: https://theperseveranceproject.rsvpify.com

Link to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: https://gofund.me/19a06a7d