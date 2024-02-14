THE MUSIC MAN JR. Comes to the National Youth Theater in April

This April, National Youth Theater will present The Music Man Jr. at Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center.

Based on Meredith Willson's six-time-Tony-Award-winning musical comedy, The Music Man Jr. features some of musical theater's most iconic songs and a story filled with wit, warmth and good old-fashioned romance. The Music Man Jr. is family entertainment at its best - a bold, brassy show that will have the whole town atwitter!

There's trouble in River City! When smooth-talking con man Harold Hill arrives in a small, tight-knit town in Iowa, he expects to dupe its residents with his elaborate money making scheme. Despite his complete lack of musical literacy, he will convince everyone that he is a brilliant bandleader and recruit all the boys in town to form a band, pocketing the cash for instruments and uniforms. The problem? Some of the town members, especially the stern librarian, Marian Paroo, don't quite buy Harold's story. As Harold struggles to keep his scheme afloat, he also finds himself increasingly attached to the townspeople, who have all experienced a positive change since Harold came to town. Complicating matters even more, Harold is also falling head-over-heels for the beautiful Marian.

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show April 26-28, at Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball 77375. The directorial team includes director Justin Parks, assistant director Marshal Hunt, vocal director Courtney McLaughlin, choreographer Jenny Moyado and assistant choreographer Laura Cole.

Featured Cast:

Harold Hill: Luke Housos from Conroe

Marian Paroo: Holly Ashford from Spring

Mayor Shinn: Taro Ariz from Montgomery

Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Nomi Mucha from Conroe

Marcellus Washburn: Cash Barosh from Montgomery

Mrs. Paroo: Elianna Barosh from Montgomery

Winthrop Paroo: Brooks Wilson from Conroe

Performances:

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball 77375