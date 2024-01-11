THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street Theater

A story of bravery, friendship, and hope! The play is dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center Photo 2 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Ch Photo 3 TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater presents the C.S. Lewis classic The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, playing Jan. 28 – Feb. 18, 2024.

Four inquisitive British siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, find a wardrobe that mysteriously leads to a fantasy world of Narnia – a land frozen in eternal winter and bound to the powers of the White Witch. A story of bravery, friendship, and hope! The play is dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

Due to popularity, seating is extremely limited; however last minute cancellations do arise. Patrons are encouraged to visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 713-524-6706 closer to the performance dates. Performances are Sundays, January 28, February 4, 11 & 18, 2024 at 2:30pm AND February 18 at 7:00pm.

The production will be held at MST's Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Fifth Grade and older, adults and children alike. Ticket Prices: $24 – $30

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is directed by Vivienne M. St. John. The cast includes Cardero Berryman, Emily Buesing, Michael Chiavone, Crayten Clendion, Daniel DeVous, Nataly Gonzalez DeVous, Hunter Filipovitch, Chad Fontenot, Tyler Galindo, Matt Hurt, Shane Manning, Michael Leonel Sifuentes, Christopher Szeto-Joe, Jacqueline Vasquez, and Whitney Zangarine.

The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set design), Bryan Ealey (lighting design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), and Charly Topper (properties design). The fight choreographer is H. Russ Brown. Amanda Adwers is the stage manager.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Houston! Winners include Theatre Southwest, Alley Theatre and more!

2
Houstons Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next Month Photo
Houston's Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next Month

Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players presents REVISED on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:00pm at Holocaust Museum Houston and on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:00pm at Unity of Houston.

3
On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE Photo
On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE

On the Verge Theatre has announced an extension of the highly-acclaimed production, 'Tea at Five.' Originally scheduled to conclude in December 2023, this one-woman show will now continue its enchanting run from January 13th to January 28th, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.

4
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company Photo
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company will continue its 13th season with the Houston premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out who is starring in the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street TheaterTHE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street Theater
Houston's Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next MonthHouston's Apollo Chamber Players Perform REVISED Next Month
On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVEOn The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre CompanyCast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company

Videos

LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House Video
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Beyond Broadway Series: Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert in Houston Beyond Broadway Series: Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
The Dining Room in Houston The Dining Room
Cast Theatrical Company (4/05-4/21)
Les Miserables in Houston Les Miserables
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
The Cher Show in Houston The Cher Show
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/28)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE in Houston O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co (1/18-2/03)
Beetlejuice in Houston Beetlejuice
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You