THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater presents the C.S. Lewis classic The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, playing Jan. 28 – Feb. 18, 2024.

Four inquisitive British siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, find a wardrobe that mysteriously leads to a fantasy world of Narnia – a land frozen in eternal winter and bound to the powers of the White Witch. A story of bravery, friendship, and hope! The play is dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

Due to popularity, seating is extremely limited; however last minute cancellations do arise. Patrons are encouraged to visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 713-524-6706 closer to the performance dates. Performances are Sundays, January 28, February 4, 11 & 18, 2024 at 2:30pm AND February 18 at 7:00pm.

The production will be held at MST's Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Fifth Grade and older, adults and children alike. Ticket Prices: $24 – $30

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is directed by Vivienne M. St. John. The cast includes Cardero Berryman, Emily Buesing, Michael Chiavone, Crayten Clendion, Daniel DeVous, Nataly Gonzalez DeVous, Hunter Filipovitch, Chad Fontenot, Tyler Galindo, Matt Hurt, Shane Manning, Michael Leonel Sifuentes, Christopher Szeto-Joe, Jacqueline Vasquez, and Whitney Zangarine.

The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set design), Bryan Ealey (lighting design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), and Charly Topper (properties design). The fight choreographer is H. Russ Brown. Amanda Adwers is the stage manager.