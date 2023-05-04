THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST This Month

The production runs May 20 – June 18, 2023.

Main Street Theater (MST) is producing Julie Kramer's adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller, The Best of Everything, about ambitious secretaries in the big city.

"I adapted the book because I wanted to make roles for female performers that were funny, sharp and took up space," shared Ms. Kramer. "I also wanted to make a point about how ironically timelessly the story portrayed women's lives and choices. Ten years later I'm a little heartbroken that it feels more relevant than ever. But I'm also thrilled that Main Street is bringing their signature commitment to thoughtful, provocative stories to this play and to the Houston community."

The production runs May 20 - June 18, 2023. Performances are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Tickets are $35 - $59. Opening night is Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm (with at 6:45pm pre-show reception).. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Imagine "Madmen" meets "S*x and the City!" The Best of Everything is the adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller about ambitious secretaries in the big city. These girls want thrilling careers and grand adventures-and husbands and children too, in due time. Today we call that "having it all." These gals call it "the best of everything." And wisely enough, they're not sure it's possible.

The Best of Everything is directed by Julia Oppenheim. The cast is Fritz Eagleton, Lindsay Ehrhardt, Carol Germano, Kara Greenberg, JJ Johnston, Amanda Martinez, Ginger Mouton, and Skyler Sinclair.

The design team is Lee O Barker (set), Paige A. Willson (costume), Eric L. Marsh (lighting), Jon Harvey (sound), and Rodney Walsworth (properties). Julie Marie Paré is the production stage manager.




