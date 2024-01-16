THE BARRICADE BOYS Joins Beyond Broadway Series at the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will welcome musical theater phenomenon The Barricade Boys West End Party! to its new Beyond Broadway series with performances June 6-7 at the Hobby Center Zilkha Hall. Stars from the West End cast of Les Misérables will wow audiences with an unforgettable mix of music, dance, and backstage stories from Broadway’s greatest hits. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at Click Here.

The Beyond Broadway series offers Houston audiences a fresh new way to experience top tier musical theater talent with intimate and engaging showcase performances from Broadway’s biggest stars beginning with Houstonian and Hamilton alumna Renée Elise Goldsberry on January 20, 2024.

“We are excited to build on an already impressive Beyond Broadway series to share with audiences the ‘UK’s most exciting musical theater group,” said Mark Folkes, Hobby Center President and CEO. “I had the opportunity to see The Barricade Boys in concert last year at New York's iconic 54 Below. It was thrilling to hear these remarkably talented and charming artists perform an incredible array of songs while telling stories about their lives on stage. This is the perfect group to round out our inaugural Beyond Broadway season, allowing audiences to relive the emotion of Les Misérables – a Houston audience favorite! – while taking them on a journey to discover a range of other music and Broadway lore.”

The Barricade Boys West End Party! | June 6-7, 2024 | Hobby Center Zilkha Hall

The Barricade Boys West End Party! Get ready to have your socks knocked off and your heart racing with The Barricade Boys! These four dazzling performers are taking the world by storm with their electrifying show that will have you tapping your feet, belting out your favorite tunes, and grinning from ear to ear. From the heart-wrenching emotion of Les Misérables to the toe-tapping harmonies of the Jersey Boys, The Barricade Boys will take you on a musical journey like no other. Throw in a mix of the greatest pop, rock, swing, and Motown hits of all time, and The Barricade Boys create the ultimate West End party musical mashup! But it's not just about the music - these four superstar performers will also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and also in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat and more. So get ready for a night you'll never forget, filled with jaw-dropping vocals, sensational dance routines, and more fun than you can shake a stick at. Don't wait - grab your tickets now and get ready for the ultimate ‘West End Party’ with The Barricade Boys!

Beyond Broadway series kicks off with Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert playing January 20 at the Hobby Center Sarofim Hall. March brings two Broadway powerhouses with Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age with two nights, March 6-7 in Zilkha Hall and Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes with one night March 21 in Sarofim Hall.

TICKETING: Tickets start at $54 for The Barricade Boys; at $44 for Renée Elise Goldsberry; at $54 for Alan Cumming; and at $44 for Patti LuPone, plus applicable fees and are available online at Click Here and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at Click Here where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before public on sale.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit Click Here. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



