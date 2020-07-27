TEATRX Presents EN SU CASA: A FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL & COMPETITION

From the creators of La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival, TEATRX brings you En Su Casa: A Family Film Festival & Competition. En Su Casa is a virtual film festival that showcases Latinx short films in English and Spanish from all over the world for young audiences.

Short films were curated into Festival Bundles, a diverse set of films with a running theme. "At-Home Films" features inspiring shorts created by families, students, and first-time filmmakers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Each filmmaker finds their own unique and fun way of showing us how the global pandemic has impacted them and their communities. "Animate Your imagination" features artistic shorts that use animation and stop motion to create beautiful depictions of life, nature, and imagination that are fun for the whole family. "Social Dramas" features bold shorts that take on current social issues by telling them through the eyes of young people. "From Puerto Rico" features creative shorts from the "Island of Enchantment" that will have something for every family member to enjoy. Festival Bundles can be purchased individually or get the full experience of the festival with the purchase of an All Access Pass.

An All Access Pass includes access to all the short films in the festival, PLUS exclusive access to 4 special events. On Thursday July 30th we will celebrate the premiere of En Su Casa by hosting a conversation on the "Red Carpet" with festival filmmakers to discuss the importance of short films, what influenced them to make movies, and why it's important to inspire the next generation of storytellers. On Saturday August 1st, Claudia Ruiz will be our guest for "Animate Your Imagination" where she will share how she started as a filmmaker, her experience as an educator, and a breakdown of a stop motion scene from her award winning animated short, "Ailin in the Moon." "Journey to Filmmaking" will take place on Monday August 3rd with native Houstonian and "East Los High" actress Vannessa Vasquez. In this discussion, we will explore the unique paths to filmmaking and the importance of Latina filmmakers to the industry. Lastly, on Wednesday August 5th, don't miss "Dollar Blockbuster," a 3-part workshop that will cover Green Screen Animation, Color and Lighting, and Sound Recording and Editing for creating a low-budget animated short.

En Su Casa will be held online through Seed&Spark https://www.seedandspark.com/festivals/en-su-casa from Thursday July 30th through Wednesday August 5th. Tickets go on sale Thursday July 23rd. Festival Bundles are $5. The All Access Pass is $20. Tickets allow viewers to enjoy the films at any time during the festival and from the safety and comfort of their own home. TEATRX will continue to create space for Latinx artists as we wait for the chance to safely assemble once again.

En Su Casa: A Family Film Festival & Competition is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

