Summer Shakespeare Program Brings Juilliard Students to Houston

Julius Caesar runs July 20th to July 23rd.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

4th Wall Theatre Company presents  the highly anticipated production of JULIUS CAESAR as the captivating culmination of their third annual Summer Shakes program. Running July 20th to July 23rd, this timeless classic promises to mesmerize audiences with its themes of power, loyalty, and betrayal performed by some of Houston’s top emerging young artists. 

In its third year, Summer Shakes is a vital and enriching program providing high school students with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of William Shakespeare and professional theatre. Through the program, participants collaborate with students from the Juilliard School of Drama and local theatre professionals to help develop not only their artistic abilities but also crucial life skills such as teamwork and self-confidence. Over the last few years, Summer Shakes has empowered young actors to embrace their creativity and provided tools for them to make a meaningful impact in the performing arts world and beyond. 

Under the expert direction of Alric Davis, who heads the program at 4th Wall alongside Artistic Director Philip Lehl, the talented students of Summer Shakes have undergone an immersive educational journey, working alongside Juilliard students and local theatre professionals to develop their artistic skills and deepen their understanding of both Shakespeare and theatre. The students are also led through a series of foundational workshops to help curate the mind and body including meditation, yoga, Suzuki theatre, and mask work. 

Their capstone production of JULIUS CAESAR is a politically charged and morally complex drama that explores the repercussions of ambition, conspiracy, and the consequences of power. Audiences can expect electrifying performances as the young actors bring one of Shakespeare’s most vivid and politically charged tragedies to life. 

“I cannot emphasize enough how bold, fearless, and curious this year’s participants have been as they interrogate big ideas in the world of Shakespeare,” says Davis. “More than just the proverbial blood is being spilled on this stage, it’s also the heart and souls of some of Houston’s finest young talent with incredibly bright futures.”

4th Wall invites the community to join us for this unforgettable production and witness the culmination of another successful Summer Shakes program.

 




Recommended For You