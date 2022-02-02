Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen F. Austin State University's School of Theatre Presents OUR TOWN

pixeltracker

Performances run Tuesday February 22 - Saturday February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, 2022  
Stephen F. Austin State University's School of Theatre Presents OUR TOWN

Stephen F. Austin State University's School of Theatre presents Our Town, running this month.

Our Town is a 1938 metatheatrical three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Performances run Tuesday February 22 - Saturday February 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Auditorium. The play is presented by the School of Theatre (The Mainstage Series)

Single tickets: $15 for adult, $10 for senior, $5 for student. Purchase tickets online or by phone: 888.240.ARTS (936.468.6407).


Related Articles View More Houston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Candy Bar Acrylic Magnet
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Candy Bar Acrylic Magnet
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Beetlejuice Beetle Enamel Pin
Beetlejuice Beetle Enamel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Gisela Joao Comes to Teatro das figuras This Weekend
  • PANMANIA Comes to Teatro Das Figuras This Month
  • INTIMIDADE INDECENTE Comes to Teatro Das Figuras Next Month
  • A CORAGEM DA MINHA MÃE Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Month