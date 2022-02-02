Stephen F. Austin State University's School of Theatre presents Our Town, running this month.

Our Town is a 1938 metatheatrical three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Performances run Tuesday February 22 - Saturday February 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Auditorium. The play is presented by the School of Theatre (The Mainstage Series)

Single tickets: $15 for adult, $10 for senior, $5 for student. Purchase tickets online or by phone: 888.240.ARTS (936.468.6407).