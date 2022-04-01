Society for the Performing Arts Presents the Houston Premiere of AN UNTITLED LOVE

Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) presents the Houston premiere of Kyle Abraham's latest evening-length dance work, An Untitled Love, on Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:30 pm, at the Wortham Center's Cullen Theater. Co-commissioned by SPA, An Untitled Love is a celebration of love and family culture in the black community, featuring the catalogue of Grammy Award-winning R&B legend D'Angelo. Dancer and choreographer Kyle Abraham is a 2013 MacArthur 'Genius' award-winner, and the founder and Artistic Director of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. His New York City-based contemporary dance company's mission is "to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history." This performance of An Untitled Love marks the company's Houston debut. Tickets start at $44, at spahouston.org.

"The Houston and world premiere of An Untitled Love was originally scheduled for 2020. Two years later, SPA, the artists, and their work, have endured," said SPA CEO Meg Booth. "Kyle Abraham is a true visionary. His choreography, the focus of his work, the artists in his company are all extraordinary. After the work-stoppages of the pandemic, we're thrilled to finally present this brilliant work and dance company in Houston."

In keeping with SPA's commitment to arts education, the company will participate in a number of community events leading up to the Houston debut of A.I.M by Abraham and the Houston premiere of An Untitled Love.

On May 5, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham company members will give a master class for students at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). Kyle Abraham and dancers from A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will visit with Harrison Guy and his company, Urban Souls Dance Company. In the evening, Kyle Abraham, and dancers from A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will provide a public master class, beginning at 5:45 PM. Hosted by and in partnership with, the Institute of Contemporary Dance, registration opens the week of April 11 on the Society for the Performing Arts website: spahouston.org.

Prior to the performance of An Untitled Love on May 6, Houston ISD performing arts students will perform in the Grand Foyer of the Wortham Center as part of the H-E-B Performance Prelude series, an SPA Education & Community program that showcases talented local artists and school programs in lobby performances prior to SPA mainstage events, creating opportunities for greater exposure to a wider audience.

In a conversation with Kyle Abraham, to be released in mid-April, he will sit down with Houston choreographer Harrison Guy for a virtual Westwood Trust Creative Chat, a conversation on the arts. Guy is the founder and Artistic Director of the local contemporary dance company, Urban Souls. In 2021, Guy was a winner of the inaugural Houston Artist Commissioning Project, SPA's initiative to celebrate local artists through the creation of new works. Through that project, SPA premiered Guy's newest dance work, Colored Carnegie, onstage at Jones Hall in November. The virtual chat will be moderated by SPA's Director of Education & Community Engagement, Claire Williamson, posted on social media and SPA's website.