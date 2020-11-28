Sen. John Cornyn Hopes Lawmakers Pass the Save Our Stages Act

Texas Senator John Cornyn is standing with the Save Our Stages act, and hoping that lawmakers will pass it to help out the arts industry, KRLD reports.

Members of Congress will return to Washington on Monday after their Thanksgiving break, and Senator Cornyn believes that they need to take more action to help people who have been suffering because of COVID-19.

"With the unemployment benefits and support for small businesses essentially expiring by the end of the year, I believe the responsible thing for us to do is to try to find some middle ground and pass another COVID-19 relief bill," he said. "A lot of people are without work and without income."

On Save Our Stages, Cornyn said, "It's a small but important part of this, to help save some of the music and other entertainment venues...ranging from Broadway shows to symphony orchestras to live music in Austin, Texas."

The Save Our Stages Act would give $10 billion to live performances venues that have been shut down since March due to the health crisis.

Read more on KRLD.

