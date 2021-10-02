SWEAT Now on Stage at the Alley Theatre

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage and directed by Rob Melrose, is now on stage at The Alley Theatre, running through October 24, 2021.

Filled with humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of three women who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, they find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

The cast features DERRICK J. BRENT II as Chris, Elizabeth Bunch as Tracey, Michelle Elaine as Cynthia, Dylan Godwin as Jason, Shawn Hamilton as Brucie, Chris Hutchison as Stan, LUIS QUINTERO as Oscar, Melissa Pritchett as Jessie, David Rainey as Evan, Adam Gibbs as Understudy/Stan.

