SHUCKED, PETER PAN & More Set for Broadway at the Hobby Center 2024-2025 Season

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the 2024-2025 Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center Season featuring three Houston premieres and the return of audience favorites.

The 2024-2025 Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center season launches in October flying in with a new adaptation of the musical sensation that has delighted audiences for over 70 years, PETER PAN. The series continues with the Tony Award®-winning corn-bred and corn-fed musical, SHUCKED; the hilarious new musical & JULIET that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told; returning crowd favorite and musical phenomenon told through the timeless hits of ABBA, MAMMA MIA!; the Tony Award®-winning musical that took the world by storm is back after decades, with an all new-adaption, THE WIZ; winner of the 2023 Best Revival of a Musical, the deeply moving and stirring PARADE; and based on an epic journey of adventure and discovery, the winner of three Tony Awards®, LIFE OF PI closes the season in August 2025. Make it an 8-show package with the return of HAMILTON. Finally, Winner of 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns as a 2024-2025 Season Option.

7- or 8-show subscription packages go on sale beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9. 7-show packages start as low as $290. New patrons can visit BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com to learn more and subscribe.

“From intimate plays to big, bold musicals - some with original composition and others that weave beloved songs into new narratives - this season showcases a thrilling scope of work,” said Hobby Center President and CEO Mark Folkes. “We'll journey from the joy-filled exuberance of Mamma Mia to the breath-taking spectacle and masterful use of puppetry in the play Life of Pi and the important, powerful storytelling of Parade. Combine those with in-demand new musicals, popular revivals, and the return of perennial audience favorites and the 2024-2025 season offers something for every audience member to fall in love with.”

All current 2023-2024 Subscribers will be automatically renewed risk-free for the 2024-2025 Season on Friday, February 16, 2024. Existing subscribers can log into their account now to view their invoice prior to renewals.

The Broadway at the Hobby Center 2024-2025 Season features nine amazing productions from October 2024 to August 2025, including:

PETER PAN

October 1–6, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning–your entire family will be Hooked!

SHUCKED

November 19-24, 2024

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

& JULIET

January 21-26, 2025

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more#1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

HAMILTON

March 4-23, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

MAMMA MIA!

April 8–13, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

THE WIZ

April 29–May 4, 2025

The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway–from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamic infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

PARADE

July 15-20, 2025

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

LIFE OF PI

August 19-24, 2025

A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE!

Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play.

Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

SEASON OPTION

(Add To Your 7 or 8-Show Season Package)

THE BOOK OF MORMON

January 7–12, 2025

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Auto-Renewal for existing subscribers will keep the same subscription seats for the 2024-2025 Season including PETER PAN, SHUCKED, & JULIET, HAMILTON, MAMMA MIA!, THE WIZ, PARADE, and LIFE OF PI with access to add THE BOOK OF MORMON.

The 7- or 8-show Broadway at the Hobby Center 2024-25 Season subscription packages go on sale beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9; prices start as low as $290. Season Subscribers may add the return of HAMILTON as an eighth show to complete their package, with THE BOOK OF MORMON available as a season option.

· Online at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com 24 hours a day

· By calling (800) 952-6560; Monday through Friday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST

· By visiting the Hobby Center Box Office at 800 Bagby Street; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

· Prices start at $290 for a 7-show package; $339 for an 8-show package



Broadway at the Hobby Center offers an array of subscriber benefits including: best seats at the best prices, priority purchase opportunities, flexible payment plans, exchange privileges, and replacements on lost or stolen tickets. In addition, Season Subscribers can take advantage of special offers plus membership and privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of 48 North American cities where Broadway is presented.

GROUPS AND INDIVIDUAL TICKETS:

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. For more information about groups of 10 or more, call (888) 451-5986, visit http://Houston.broadway.com/groups or e-mail houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.