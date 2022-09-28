Review: World Premiere Of Ken Ludwig's LEND ME A SOPRANO Invigorates Audiences At The Alley Theatre

Mia Pinero as Jo Plays Up the Drama

When I go to a theatre production, I hope for a show that whisks me away from my current worries or troubles. I look to laugh, cry, love, and experience a sense of catharsis. I crave to see spectacle and beauty in the visual elements, and I wish to be stunned by the talents of the performers. Ken Ludwig's LEND ME A SOPRANO at the Alley Theatre gave me everything I desire in a theatre production! The production even went beyond my expectations by additionally providing incredible vocal talents, breathtaking costumes, and a luxurious set design to boot. Based on other patrons' reactions during the show as well as the standing ovation after the performance was done, the rest of the audience agreed with my opening night review of LEND ME A SOPRANO.

The play, set in 1934, starts with the witty and powerful Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, preparing to welcome world-class soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only starring role in Carmen. However, Elena arrives late, she is sick, and her passionate husband Pasquale has a fit of jealousy. So, Mrs. Wiley's mousy but determined assistant Jo has to come up with a plan to save the day in order to keep her job. Chaos ensues, and the hilarity that comes out of the colorful characters as well as the stunts within the plot is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

LEND ME A SOPRANO is written by Ken Ludwig, one of America's most popular comic playwrights, known for writing Moon Over Buffalo, Crazy For You, and thirty other published works. Ludwig also is the author of recent Alley Theatre hits The Three Musketeers and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. LEND ME A SOPRANO is a play based on Ludwig's very first Broadway show, Lend Me A Tenor, a hit that won three Tony Awards. Recognizing that the Western canon of drama is quite male-centric, Ludwig wishes to redress that balance. Therefore, he took his original Lend Me A Tenor playtext and, instead of having a cast led by three male leads, adapted his work to showcase three female leads instead!

The performances of the actors were fantastic through and through. It was clear that each of the cast members had a clear connection and direction with their role as well as genuine friendships with their fellow castmates. The three leading ladies were all extremely strong. I was especially drawn to Ellen Harvey's performance of Mrs. Wylie, whose presence, comedic timing, and voice dominated the stage. It was astonishing to watch her power, which she clearly holds on and offstage. Mia Pinero and Alexandra Silber, who play Jo and Elena Firenzi, were also amazingly engaging. I particularly enjoyed it when they both shared their singing voices, which filled the space with warm tones, brilliant technique, and levity that was simply lovely. Cheering these three women on in finding themselves and their voices (literally and figuratively) was a fun and empowering rollercoaster to ride.

Moreover, I wish to recognize Susan Koozin, who plays Julia, a good friend of Mrs. Wylie. Although we meet her character after many of the other characters, I felt that once she was introduced, I could not keep my eyes off her! To me, she was the comedic star of the show, hitting beats just right with physicality and a robust character voice. Her costume was additionally stunning, as she was draped in sparkle.

This leads me to the technical elements of the show, which were incredibly well-done. Klara Zieglerova, the scenic designer of LEND ME A SOPRANO, did a spectacular job. The scenic elements really stuck out to me within this production due to how ornate, luxurious, and exceptionally detailed it was. The design mirrored the wealth and the beauty I see in opera houses today. Helen Huang, the costume designer for this production, also nailed the extravagance of opera costumes, adding to both the visual gorgeousness and the dramatic hilarity of the show. Lastly, Eleanor Holdridge did fantastic work directing the pace and the comedic movement in this show. I felt that there was never a dull moment, and in every minute, I was exceedingly eager to see what was going to happen next! The Alley Theatre truly started its season strong with this play's debut. I am excited to see what is to come from the rest of their season's productions!

You do not want to miss this energizing and uplifting production! LEND ME A SOPRANO has performances through October 9th at the Alley Theatre (615 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 7702). You can buy tickets on the Alley Theatre website or call the Alley Theatre's box office for tickets at (713) 521-4533. Tickets start at just $26 on weekday nights. There are only two more weeks of performances left, so I suggest that you buy your tickets to this enrapturing world premiere occurring in Houston now!