Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH

Although the show's one-weekend run is over, you can still support and follow the show's journey as it plans to tour!

Mar. 15, 2023  
Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
The Ensemble of NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED
Finishing Off the Opening Number With Flair
​​​​Photo Credit: Mike Cohen

I walked into one of the small, black box theater spaces at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH) to find a complete scientific lab setup. On my left, I noticed a whiteboard with a number of bizarrely-named experiments listed to complete, such as "The Whoosh", "Keepin' Kevin", and "My Own Bathroom". Looking further to my right, I came across multiple counter spaces and tables cluttered with gear, such as beakers with various amounts of multicolored liquid, goggles, and a blender. Then, on a raised platform in the corner, I noted a standard desk with glasses, a computer, and...hot Cheetos? I wondered to myself, what is this scene and what will it all be used for?

All I knew going to MATCH that evening was that this lab was owned by lead scientists and doctors Percy Hinks and Adelaide Hibble, and they were attempting to discover a formula that revealed "the mysterious love code". I was certainly not ready for the chaos and comedy that was about to ensue...

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Drs. Hinks and Hibble (Brad Goertz and Crystyl Swanson)
Discussing Their Plans in NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED
Photo Credit: Mike Cohen

NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED is a brand new sketch musical that premiered at MATCH this past weekend. Its story begins by introducing the (seemingly mad) lead scientists, Drs. Percy Hinks and Adelaide Hibble and their six interns. Drs. Hinks and Hibble tell the team that the lab really needs a grant to keep the Hibble Hinks Lab up and running, and then they share the game plan for the night: to collect data on various romantic scenarios to prove that they are legitimate researchers. In short sketches that the interns primarily act out, the questions the team decides to interrogate include:

  • What do Prince Charming and Snow White talk about after their first kiss?
  • How do you stay curious about your partner after you've seen them not just naked but sniveling, farting, and chewing cereal too loud?
  • Can couples exist in the same bathroom?
  • Is love just performance art?

In about 15 short scenes and numerous silly songs, the 90-minute one-act musical comes to a close to booming applause. On my way out of MATCH, I overheard many other audience members mentioning how fun the show was, giggling about the various props, and wondering aloud about the future of the show.

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Snow White (Lauren Orsak) Describing Her....Let's Say...
Peculiar Past to Prince Charming (Brock Hatton)
After She Awoke From His Kiss
in NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED
Photo Credit: Mike Cohen

For me, the show reminded me of the hilarity of Saturday Night Live (SNL), but- just like SNL- some bits resonated with me while other scenes did not strike me due to the common tropes that they played on. Also, I was not sure how all of the scenes related to the science lab theme, and some of the transitions seemed quite sudden. Nonetheless, there were a lot of cute moments within the show, such as a skit about the comedic reality of how we would feel if Snow White shared her truths with us within a relationship (devised by Tate Ellington), a song written by Pat Buchta about a guy who shares his plan of "keeping Kevin" from a relationship (leading to a reveal of his adorable dog), and a parody of avant-garde theatre to showcase how romance can seem like a performative art at times. Additionally, the opening song "Let's Experiment" (written by Travis Kirk Coombs) is still stuck in my head as I write this!

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Some Top-Drawer Comedy
as Alvin Nerny (Scott Clark) is Haunted About Being Replaced
in NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED
Photo Credit: Mike Cohen

Moreover, the talent in the cast was astounding and undeniable! The group of interns included Emily Buesing as Becky Cooper (whose smile was so sweet and infectious), Scott Clark as Alvin Nerny (who has such a beautiful baritone voice), Lauren Orsak as Gina Green (whose sarcastic side-eye and strong acting choices led to some truly hilarious moments), and Rodrick Randall as Leo Bucatinsky (whose singing voice was so sultry and rich). My favorite vocalist within the intern bunch was Olivia Clayton (who played the role of Laura Livingston). She had a stunning range that she riffed with multiple times, and I enjoyed her performance of Davon Ragsdale's monologue "How To Manifest Love" (where she was pretending to be a Yogi talking about the mysteries of love for a web series). To me, the strongest actor in the show was Brock Hatton, who played Derek Chapman. His first performance as Prince Charming in "Fairytale" by Tate Ellington was so outrageous yet truthful for the character- which really amped up the comedy of the scene- and then his commitment to character continued on throughout the entire show as he talked about "keepin' Kevin", wanting his own bathroom in a relationship, and more!

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Drs. Hinks and Hibble (Brad Goertz and Crystyl Swanson)
Being Serenaded by Alvin Nerny (Scott Clark)
within NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED
Photo Credit: Mike Cohen

Brad Goertz was very fun as Dr. Francis Hinks, and he and Crystyl Swanson (who portrayed Dr. Adelaide Hibble) made a good duo. They clearly had a friendly relationship with each other which lead to great energy onstage! Swanson really stole the show for me, though; she is clearly a veteran actor with a lot of vocal training under her belt. Her voice just soared, she had fantastic stage presence, and I wanted to see more from her! It would have been cool if the lead scientists engaged in some of the experiments/skits themselves, but they only observed the trials and tried to make sense of them.

Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Show Poster for NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED

I would like to give my compliments to the creativity of director Brian Chambers, show creator and producer Delilah Blake, lighting designer Kevin Romero, and the numerous other writers, artists, and supporters for bringing this show to MATCH. It was a lot of fun! Additionally, I have to give a shout-out to the inventive, energizing choreography of Sarah Sneesby (which somehow included tap dancing with large DNA models and rolling toilets!) and the wonderfully-detailed set of Tatyanna Rodriguez (I can only imagine how much time went into bringing this silly world to life!). Lastly, but certainly not least, I thoroughly enjoyed how the pianist (music director Mitch Pengra) and drummer (Roland Medina) were onstage the whole time. At certain points within the show, they even engaged with the actors, which brought me a lot of joy!

Although NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED only had performances from March 9th-12th (for now), you can still keep up-to-date with this musical and its journey on its website! The company is also running a fundraising campaign in order to record the official NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED EP, film a promotional video, and eventually take the show on tour. You can donate or sponsor their efforts here!




Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th! Photo
Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th!
What did our critic think of COWBOY BOB at ALLEY THEATRE? Despite any narrative difficulties, COWBOY BOB is still something to see. It’s a celebration of what a daring musical should feel like. It asks tough questions, it presents us with gorgeous ballads, and it shows off truly Texan stage design that feels authentic. Like the real life Peggy Tallas, it’s a brave piece that moves in bold directions.
The Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah Kane Photo
The Catastrophic Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of CLEANSED By Sarah Kane
In a former university, society's “undesirables” are subjected to a series of tortures designed to test the limits of human love on the battlefield of the human body. Explosively aching, hauntingly poetic, and disarmingly tender, CLEANSED is a fever-dream fable of unimaginable brutality and miraculous beauty. CLEANSED is about how love survives the most extreme circumstances. Violence is merely the obstacle. The story is one of righteous need and unrelenting hope. 
Houston Early Music Presents CROSSING TO THE NEW WORLD: Early And Traditional Music In The Photo
Houston Early Music Presents CROSSING TO THE NEW WORLD: Early And Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America
When European settlers arrived on the shores of North America in the early 1600s, they brought a wealth of musical traditions with them, music that evolved and remains with us today.
The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Photo
The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Robert Harling's beloved play, Steel Magnolias, to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of family and resilience, the production will run April 21-30, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.

From This Author - Miranda Keating

Miranda has been a performing arts fanatic for as long as she can remember! Born and raised in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, she started performing with her local civic theater at the age of 8, and she h... (read more about this author)


Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCHReview: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
March 15, 2023

Walking into one of the small, black box theater spaces at MATCH, all I knew was that I was about to watch a brand-new sketch musical about Drs. Percy Hinks and Adelaide Hibble attempt to discover a formula that reveals 'the mysterious love code'. I was not ready for the chaos that was about to ensue, leading to quite a fun show!
Review: Houston Ballet's Summer and Smoke Takes My Breath Away with Its Gorgeous StorytellingReview: Houston Ballet's Summer and Smoke Takes My Breath Away with Its Gorgeous Storytelling
March 14, 2023

As much as I admire the art of ballet, I have never seen a new, professional ballet performance, one that no one else has seen before. To say I was excited to be in the audience for the opening night of the world premiere of Houston Ballet's SUMMER AND SMOKE is an understatement, and it was everything that I hoped it to be!
Review: MOULIN ROUGE!: THE MUSICAL Makes Audiences Roar with Delight Night After Night at The Hobby CenterReview: MOULIN ROUGE!: THE MUSICAL Makes Audiences Roar with Delight Night After Night at The Hobby Center
March 3, 2023

I made sure that I managed my expectations when attending MOULIN ROUGE!: THE MUSICAL because the stage production could not be as visually exciting as the original film, right? Wrong. As soon as the show began, I was instantly transported into the beautiful world of the Moulin Rouge. The spectacle left me speechless. No one should miss this show!
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET STUNS AUDIENCES WITH ITS CLASSIC STORY AND BEAUTIFUL DESIGN at Houston BalletReview: ROMEO AND JULIET STUNS AUDIENCES WITH ITS CLASSIC STORY AND BEAUTIFUL DESIGN at Houston Ballet
March 2, 2023

ROMEO AND JULIET…the classic love story of star-crossed lovers. To say that our culture is saturated with this tale is a fact that no one can deny. However, knowing the talent of the Houston Ballet, I was intrigued to see this legend translated to dance. As I watched the production, I quickly realized that this story is simply perfect as a ballet!
Interview: Lead Ballerina Jessica Collado Shares With Us the Behind-the-Scenes of SUMMER AND SMOKE's Premiere at the Houston BalletInterview: Lead Ballerina Jessica Collado Shares With Us the Behind-the-Scenes of SUMMER AND SMOKE's Premiere at the Houston Ballet
March 1, 2023

Next week, Houston Ballet is presenting the premiere of Cathy Marston's SUMMER AND SMOKE, inspired by Tennessee Williams' play. It was my joy to speak with Jessica Collado, one of the leads for SUMMER AND SMOKE; I learned about her background, how SUMMER AND SMOKE was uniquely developed, and what we can expect from this beautiful production.
share