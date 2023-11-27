Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Review: MJ - Yet Another Bio-Jukebox Musical, but A Dazzling Performance Nonetheless

If you enjoy Michael Jackson, this celebration of his music could be for you!

Nov. 27, 2023

Walking into the Hobby Center last week, I made sure to have no expectations. I knew that MJ the Musical was about Michael Jackson (that was pretty clear from the name of the show and the poster art), and that the show received many nominations and wins at the 2022 Tony Awards. From the Tony Award performance I watched two summers ago, I was aware that someone would be trying to embody Michael Jackson, a feat that I was curious to see.

Set in 1992 during the rehearsals for Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour, MJ the Musical explores the complex life of the King of Pop. Through flashbacks and Jackson’s interactions with his tour’s artistic team and cast, the show delves into his creative process and the pressures he faced as a child star and global icon.

The show includes over 25 of Jackson’s greatest hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller.” With how theatrical Michael Jackson’s songs are, it makes sense that the American theatre would eventually incorporate them into their shows (kudos to director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and acclaimed playwright Lynn Nottage for jumping at the opportunity).

Michael Jackson was brought to life by Roman Banks. I can only imagine how hard it is to try to walk, talk, sing, and dance like the most iconic pop performer of all time, and he did a marvelous job at doing so. His voice was smooth and seemingly effortless, and his dancing was dynamic, just like the King.

 

Devin Bowles was stunningly powerful with his performances as Rob (the tour’s manager) and Michael Jackson’s father, Joseph Jackson. I honestly have never seen an actor differentiate two characters they are portraying so well and perform them each this effectively. At times, I wanted a big, warm hug from him, and then–in the next second–I wanted to run from his cruelty. Additionally, his voice was rich and moving.

Speaking of beautiful voices, swing Rajané Katurah–who played tour cast member Kate and Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson–was captivating. Her voice was dripping with emotion, and her vocal agility and talent shined in every number she was in. Also, I only found out after interrogating the playbill that she was an understudy; based on how confidently and fiercely she took on her roles, I never would have guessed that.

What really makes this show is the ensemble, though. The show would not be what it is without all of the dancers and singers that truly make the production sparkle. I do want to give a shout-out to Kellie Drobnick, who portrayed a Tour Dancer and Soul Train Dancer. When I read that she was a Rockette, it made complete sense. Her dance moves were so subtle and clean, and I could not keep my eyes off her when she was onstage.

Overall, MJ The Musical was a slick production with an extremely talented cast, and I know that it is a crowd-favorite currently with numerous Tony Awards under its belt. Still, it did not strike me as significantly better or even different than any of the other bio-jukebox musicals that have been coming out recently. Just this year at the Hobby Center in Houston alone, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical and On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan are visiting. Again, I am sure these shows will be just as successful as MJ The Musical, but I am missing the original plotlines and story-focused shows we used to see more often.

Did the show include fantastic talent? Absolutely! Not a single performer slacked, with outstanding singing and dancing to boot. Was I dancing and singing along with the cast? Absolutely! I am a fan of Michael Jackson's music, and this show was a celebration of it. Were certain numbers dazzling? Yes, indeed; I especially enjoyed the grandeur of the set design (curated by Derek McLane), lights (put together by Natasha Katz), and costumes (designed by Paul Tazewell) alongside the music and dance in “Thriller,” “Human Nature,” and the numerous numbers of 70’s disco (by the way, hats off to the sound designer of this monstrous and epic show, Gareth Owen). It was impressive how we seamlessly jumped through so many settings and time periods.

Would I suggest this production to all of my friends and family? Honestly, no; I would only recommend this show to those who already enjoy Michael Jackson's music because this show was more of a concert of his greatest hits rather than an intriguing story. It was brief about the events of his life leading up to the first day of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, although it tried to dive deeper by utilizing a reporter who interviewed Michael Jackson throughout the musical (although I found that piece of the story hard to believe, especially when it is communicated to the audience that Michael Jackson was private about his life; why would he then open up about his greatest insecurities to a reporter that he had never met before the making of the tour?). Also, the ending of the show was very abrupt to me because there was no clear story structure or resolution. Therefore–especially considering Michael Jackson’s controversial life–I found myself just waiting for the next song to experience rather than losing myself in the story.

However–despite my critiques–it was a very fun night watching MJ The Musical, so if you are looking for an homage to Michael Jackson or if you are simply looking for a night full of elite dancing and singing, this show could be for you.

 


