REEL2REAL: BLACK SOUNDTRACKS LIVE! to Celebrate Juneteenth in Houston

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This Juneteenth, The Sankofa Collective invites audiences to celebrate the enduring legacy of Black cinema with Reel2Real: Black Soundtracks Live!, an electrifying concert event honoring the unforgettable music that has accompanied some of the most beloved Black films of all time.

Taking place on June 19, this celebration will bring together live music, local artists, Black-owned businesses, artisans, and community members for an evening that commemorates freedom while spotlighting the cultural impact of Black storytelling on screen.

The event will showcase performances by an outstanding cast of local artists alongside a special performance by Resonant Hous, The Sankofa Collective's acclaimed choir ensemble led by John-Alan Gourdine.

The evening will also feature a special guest appearance by Broadway performer Sydney Elise Russell, whose professional credits include appearances in Broadway productions of Frozen and The Lion King. Russell joins the celebration as a featured guest artist, bringing her extraordinary talent and Stage Presence to this unique community event.

In addition to live performances, attendees will be able to support local Black-owned businesses, artisans, and food vendors through a community marketplace designed to celebrate Black entrepreneurship, creativity, and economic empowerment. From handcrafted goods and artwork to delicious cuisine, the event will offer opportunities to shop, connect, and invest in local talent.

"From the vibes of School Daze and A Goofy Movie to the worlds of The Wiz, Dreamgirls, and beyond, Black films have shaped our culture and provided the soundtrack to our lives," said Alric Davis, Founding Artistic Director of The Sankofa Collective. "Reel2Real: Black Soundtracks Live! is our love letter to those iconic films, the music that made them unforgettable, and the generations of artists who transformed the screen into a mirror of our joy, resilience, and imagination."

As communities across the nation commemorate Juneteenth and the ongoing pursuit of freedom and equality, The Sankofa Collective invites audiences to celebrate through the songs, stories, and artists that continue to shape the Black experience.

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