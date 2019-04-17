Playhouse on the Prairie Presents OZ!

PLAYHOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE is back with another adventure. After visiting Wonderland and Neverland, Playhouse will be flying into OZ! EVERY SATURDAY between April 20th and June 29th, families and kids of ALL AGES are welcome to explore OZ FAMILY PLAYHOUSE in the CONSERVATORY starting at 11AM and seeing the show at 12 NOON at PROHIBITION THEATRE 1008 Prairie Street, Houston, TX 77002.

SPECIAL EASTER PERFORMANCE of Oz will be on Sunday April 21st, 2019. Family Playhouse will be open at Conservatory with children's Easter activities from 11am to 3pm. Performance times for Oz are 11am and 1:30pm. Food from Conservatory is welcome in Prohibition Theatre. Meet and Greet with the Cast of Oz at Conservatory will follow each performance.

Playhouse on the Prairie returns to Prohibition Theatre to present the HOUSTON audiences of all ages the story of Oz! Playhouse on the Prairie is known for presenting classic stories in new ways for the whole family! The classic tales are complemented with modern music and is immersive, so you will become part of the show! Prohibition Theatre is a dinner theatre, therefore food and drinks from the Conservatory are welcome and families have the ability to take photos during the production. Previously Playhouse on the Prairie has presented Alice! and Peter Pan!

Join Playhouse On The Prairie for our newest onstage adventure in Oz! Things have been pretty normal since Dorothy came back from The Land of Oz, so you can imagine her surprise when her favorite chicken strikes up a conversation! When the Wizard suddenly arrives and conjures up a tornado to take him back to the Emerald City, Kansas gets even more exciting. Now Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tinman, and the Lion must battle an even wickeder witch and find their way back to Oz.

Playhouse on the Prairie company members compose the cast, including: Jonathan Teverbaugh, Joe Serpa Daniels, Emily Beth Lange, Sarah Lyman, Brennan Blankenship, Megan Jankovic, and Bethany Heinlein. Oz! is based on the popular children's novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, written by L. Frank Baum. Direction and adaptation written by Katie Harrison.

Tickets available NOW by following https://www.showclix.com/event/oz-2019

Tickets will be available at the door, though pre-sale is recommended.





