Photos: Theatre Southwest Presents RETURN ENGAGEMENTS

Performances run from November 3 - 18.
A Canadian farce about the romantic challenges of 4 couples over the span of 30 years in a single hotel room: an actress and a bell boy who have a one-night stand; a woman who has survived WWII and the carpenter she chooses to father her baby and an intellectual couple spending a weekend together before their divorce becomes final.
Get a first look at photos below!
Cast:
Daisy Lawrence – Haley Beiermeister
Raymond MacKay – Cole Pfaffenberger
Mirando Jablonski & Miranda Nagorski (both characters) – Alex Vaughn
Joe Bristol – Freddy Trejo
Fern Edwards – Palona Pearson
Oliver Edwards – Cooper Smith
Dawn Hammond – Emily Bauserman
Henry Metcalf – Izaak Villarreal
Creative Team:
Director – Vicky McCormick
Assistant Director – Ashley Peters
Stage Manager – Schrenia Bockholt
Set Construction - John Stevens
Sound Design - Kevin Tully
Light Design – Scott McWhirter
Artistic Director – Mimi Holloway
Performances run from November 3 - 18. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (November 5 & 12) at 3 pm.
Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.
