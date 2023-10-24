Photos: Theatre Southwest Presents RETURN ENGAGEMENTS

A Canadian farce about the romantic challenges of 4 couples over the span of 30 years in a single hotel room: an actress and a bell boy who have a one-night stand; a woman who has survived WWII and the carpenter she chooses to father her baby and an intellectual couple spending a weekend together before their divorce becomes final.

Get a first look at photos below!

Cast:

Daisy Lawrence – Haley Beiermeister

Raymond MacKay – Cole Pfaffenberger

Mirando Jablonski & Miranda Nagorski (both characters) – Alex Vaughn

Joe Bristol – Freddy Trejo

Fern Edwards – Palona Pearson

Oliver Edwards – Cooper Smith

Dawn Hammond – Emily Bauserman

Henry Metcalf – Izaak Villarreal

Creative Team:

Director – Vicky McCormick

Assistant Director – Ashley Peters

Stage Manager – Schrenia Bockholt

Set Construction - John Stevens

Sound Design - Kevin Tully

Light Design – Scott McWhirter

Artistic Director – Mimi Holloway

Performances run from November 3 - 18. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (November 5 & 12) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.



Return Engagements

Return Engagements

Return Engagements

Return Engagements

Return Engagements

Return Engagements

Return Engagements