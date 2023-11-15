Photos: Main Street Theater Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

See first look photos of Main Street Theater’s current production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.

This is the original Disney tale you've come to know and love. You've seen the movie (the classic from 1991) - now see it live on stage in the version that played on Broadway!

The production runs through December 23 at MST’s Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Kindergarten and older, adults and children alike.