Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater

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Main Street Theater will continue its 50th Season with its 20th Tom Stoppard production, the late playwright’s last play, Leopoldstadt. Check out photos from the show below!

The play spans more than 50 years and multiple generations of a Jewish family in Vienna, beginning at their fashionable apartment on Christmas Day in 1899 and navigating through the wreckage of both world wars, impoverishment, and the devastating ramifications of the Holocaust.

Leopoldstadt opens March 28 and runs through April 26 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005.