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Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater

Leopoldstadt opens March 28 and runs through April 26 at MST’s Rice Village location.

By: Mar. 27, 2026

Main Street Theater will continue its 50th Season with its 20th Tom Stoppard production, the late playwright’s last play, Leopoldstadt. Check out photos from the show below!

The play spans more than 50 years and multiple generations of a Jewish family in Vienna, beginning at their fashionable apartment on Christmas Day in 1899 and navigating through the wreckage of both world wars, impoverishment, and the devastating ramifications of the Holocaust.

Leopoldstadt opens March 28 and runs through April 26 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. 

Photo Credit: Pin Lim of Forest Photography

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Seder

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Group

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Ian Lewis as Percy and Clara Marsh as Nellie

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
James Cardwell and Julia Strug

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
James Cardwell as Fritz and Dain Geist as Hermann

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Laura Kaldis as Eva and Zack Varela as Ludwig

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
L-R Meg Rodgers as Gretl and Nadia Diamond as Hannah

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Ian Lewis as Jacob and Kara Greenberg as Rosa

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
Russell Tautenhahn as Nathan and Kara Greenberg as Rosa

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
L-R Meg Rodgers as Gretl, Dain Geist as Hermann, and Karen Ross as Emilia

Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Opens at Main Street Theater Image
L-R Spencer Stringer as Leopold, Zack Varela as Ludwig, and Austin Atencio as Young Nathan




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