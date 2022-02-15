Photos: First Look at AMERIKIN at the Alley Theatre

Written by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by James Black, Amerikin plays in the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through March 13, 2022.

Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy's advice and tries to join a white supremacist group...but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.

For more information visit: https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/amerikin

