Photos: First Look at AMERIKIN at the Alley Theatre
Written by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by James Black, Amerikin plays in the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through March 13, 2022.
Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy's advice and tries to join a white supremacist group...but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.
For more information visit: https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/amerikin
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
David Matranga, Adam Gibbs and Justin Doran
Justin Doran, Shawn Hamilton, and Raven Justine Troup
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy and Teresa Zimmermann
Teresa Zimmermann
Adam Gibbs, David Matranga and Teresa Zimmermann
Shawn Hamilton and Raven Justine Troup
Shawn Hamilton, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy and Adam Gibbs