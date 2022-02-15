Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AMERIKIN at the Alley Theatre

Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.  

Feb. 15, 2022  

Written by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by James Black, Amerikin plays in the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through March 13, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy's advice and tries to join a white supremacist group...but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.

For more information visit: https://www.alleytheatre.org/plays/production-detail/amerikin

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

David Matranga, Adam Gibbs and Justin Doran

Justin Doran, Shawn Hamilton, and Raven Justine Troup

Chelsea Ryan McCurdy and Teresa Zimmermann

Teresa Zimmermann

David Matranga

Adam Gibbs, David Matranga and Teresa Zimmermann

Shawn Hamilton and Raven Justine Troup

Shawn Hamilton, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy and Adam Gibbs


