Photo Flash: 4th Wall Theatre Company Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to open their 2019-2020 Season with Tennessee Williams's brilliant and timeless classic, "The Glass Menagerie." Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1948, the 2014 Broadway revival received seven Tony nominations, again confirming the enduring poignancy and timeless power of this classic tale of family ties that cross time and memory.

Few American playwrights can ignite the imagination of theater-goers quite like Tennessee Williams. His semi-autobiographical memory play chronicles a critical point in time in the life of the Wingfield family and launched Williams to international notoriety in the mid-1940s. This American standard continues to run to sold out audiences across the country not only for its lyricism and beauty but also for its heartwarming humor and emotional poignancy in its unique exploration of family and personal expectations.

4th Wall's production will feature one of Houston's own favorite dynamic and powerful leading ladies, Kim Tobin-Lehl, in the iconic role of Amanda Wingfield. Joining Ms. Tobin-Lehl will be Joe Palmore in the role of Tom, last seen at 4th Wall in his stellar turn as Lucius in "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train," Faith Fossett as Laura, and Noah Alderfer as the gentleman caller. The production will be directed by Co-Artistic Director, Philip Lehl.

The design team for this exciting production includes some of Houston's most outstanding talent. Set design will be by Ryan McGettigan, who designed last season's sold out run of Kate Hamill's "Pride and Prejudice," and "Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train." Light Design is by Christina Giannelli, who designed lights for the same two productions last season. Costume Design is by Leah Smith, Sound Design by Robert Meek, Properties Design by Shelby Blocker, and Projection Design by Peter Ton.



For tickets and information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's upcoming season and to purchase subscriptions please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com





