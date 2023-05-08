Pearl Theater To Present DRIVING MISS DAISY, May 12- 28

Directed by Renee L. van Nifterik, with Barbara Brandt, James West III, and Vince Tortorice.
The Pearl Theater will present awarding winning drama Driving Miss Daisy written by Alfred Uhry to the Houston area. Directed by Renee L. van Nifterik, with Barbara Brandt, James West III, and Vince Tortorice.
The Place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the Civil Rights Movement. Having decently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two is informed by her son Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur.
The person her fires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed Black Man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with distain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer's patronizing tone. But in a series of events over twenty five years, despite their differences, they grow closer and see the humanity in each other.
Opening May 12th! Tickets at Click Here.
