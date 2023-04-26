Paula Harris to be Honored With the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award at TUTS

The 2023 Leading Ladies Luncheon will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tony's located at 3755 Richmond Avenue.

This sold-out event is chaired by June Deadrick and will honor Paula Harris with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award, Justin Doran as Arts Educator of the Year and Jennifer Lamb as Volunteer of the Year.

TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon is emceed this year by Emmy Award-winning journalist, Courtney Zubowski Haas. Guests of the event will be entertained by the TUTS Musical Theatre Academy students performing selections from their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, which runs May 19 through 21. Full details about the production can be found at TUTS.com.

The Leading Ladies are a dynamic, committed, and inspired group of women with a shared love for musical theatre and support the purpose of TUTS to produce world-class shows, train the next generation, and provide community access to theatre for Houston, by Houston.

Learn more about this annual event and more about the TUTS Leading Ladies by visiting TUTS.com/LeadingLadies.