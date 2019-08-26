Paul Hope Cabaret Presents Poppa Don't Preach to Me: Frank Loesser from Hollywood to Broadway

Paul Hope is keeping the Great American Songbook Alive with POPPA DON'T PREACH TO ME: Frank Loesser FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY at OVATIONS NIGHT CLUB, located at 2536 Times Blvd Houston, TX 77005, on MONDAYS from September 16 through 30, 2019. Performances will be MONDAYS at 7:30PM (1930).

Paul Hope is famed for bringing the Great American Songbook to Houston, previously by BAYOU CITY CONCERT MUSICALS. He is back in new capacity to continue the popular cabaret series in Rice Village at the intimate Ovations Night Club.

Before his Broadway immortality from composing Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Try, Frank Loesser was a successful and prolific lyricist in Hollywood, collaborating with Hoagy Carmichael, Burton Lane, Jimmy McHugh, and Jule Styne on such song classics as "Heart and Soul", "Two Sleepy People", and "I Don't Want to Walk Without You"- among many others. The success of his music brought "Spring will be a Little Late This Year", "I Wish I Didn't Love You So", "Poppa Don't Preach to Me", "On a Slow Boat to China", and "Baby It's Cold Outside". His first Broadway success was the Ray Bolger vehicle, Where's Charley, introducing the show stopping "One in Love with Amy".

Join Paul Hope and friends as we revisit this wonderful repertoire by a great Americal musical treasure. The CAST will include returning regulars Seth Cunningham, Grace Givens, and JOHN GREMILLION as well as Houston favorites Tamara Siler, Brian Chambers, Whitney Zangarine, and KATIE FRIDSMA. They are all marvelous performers, and we are once again thrilled to present some of Houston's finest musical theatre talent. MUSIC DIRECTION is once again under the very talented EDUARDO GUZMAN. We are thrilled to return to Ovations Night Club, Houston's premiere cabaret space.

UPCOMING SEASON includes THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC- the 40s Songs of Harold Arlen and TIME AFTER TIME- Coast to Coast with Jule Styne coming up in February 2020 and May 2020 respectively at Ovations Night Club!

Tickets available NOW by following https://paulhopecabaret.ticketleap.com/poppadontpreach





