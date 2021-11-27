POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Houston This Winter

Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. It includes all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, jokes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic plus lots of mayhem.

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows, or you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of Potted Potter makes for a fun, and funny, visit to the theatre.

The parody show will run December 7-January 2 at Houston's Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and more information can be found on the Hobby Center website here: https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/potted-potter/