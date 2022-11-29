Opera In The Heights Presents ELIXIR OF LOVE
Performances run December 3-11.
Opera in the Heights (OH!) is officially staying in Lambert Hall long-term with their new landlord, the Houston Saengerbund. OH! will present a full season of offerings that begins with Donizetti's Elixir of Love running December 3-11. The season will also include a holiday digital film series co-produced by the Decameron Opera Coalition, Verdi's classic masterpiece Rigoletto, and their 25th Anniversary Concert featuring OH!'s orchestra and singers.
"This season is a cause for celebration. Thanks to our incredible partners and supporters who stepped up for our community, Opera in the Heights will stay in Lambert Hall, and we are hitting the ground running with a season full of favorites," says OH! artistic/general director, Eiki Isomura. Kicking off the season will be Donizetti's beloved romantic comedy L'elisir d'amore (performances December 3, 4, 9, 11) with a 1950s setting originally produced and directed by Josh Shaw and Pacific Opera Project in Los Angeles. The cast will feature Hayden Smith, Oriana Falla, Byron J Mayes, and Aaron J Keeney. Houston audiences will remember Shaw's collaborations with OH!'s Eiki Isomura from their recent production of Derrick Wang's Scalia/Ginsburg as well as their acclaimed 2019 co-production of a bilingual Japanese-English Madama Butterfly.
Also in December will be DOC the Halls: Holiday Songbook, the continuation of OH!'s award-winning collaboration with the Decameron Opera Coalition, this time a short film series built around all new holiday songs commissioned by eight U.S. opera companies. OH!'s piece will be a world premiere of a new Christmas song written by Alejandro Basulto and Bruno Rios, and performed by baritone Octavio Moreno. The season continues with Verdi's Rigoletto with performances March 25, 26, 31, and April 2, and their 25th Anniversary Concert on May 20.
2022-23 season subscriptions and single ticket sales will open October 24th. Last season's subscribers have their preferred seats placed on hold until November 7th to give them an opportunity to keep their seating package. Subscribing guarantees admission to the 25th Anniversary Concert, a one-night only limited seating event available first to subscribers, and then to single-ticket buyers starting November 14th. Opera in the Heights encourages patrons to subscribe early.
Opera in the Heights, a professional regional company, exists to provide a stage for emerging performers and bring affordable opera to the Greater Houston Area. All operas are fully staged with orchestra and presented in the original language with English surtitles projected above the stage.
