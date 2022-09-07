Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On The Verge Theatre & The Ensemble Theatre Present World Premiere TIED, September 23 - October 9

An uplifting and spiritual journey, the play is written by a multi-talented Houston playwright. 

Sep. 07, 2022  

On the Verge Theatre in collaboration with The Ensemble Theatre presents the world premiere of Tied, a one-man play by Crystal Rae on-stage September 23 - October 9, 2022 at the Ensemble Theatre, 3535 Main St, Houston, TX.

In 1963, the world lost four little girls in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, but David lost his youngest daughter. This devoted husband and father has always been a tie-wearing, toe-the-line, straight shooter until his wife and surviving daughter become the next targets. An uplifting and spiritual journey, the play is written by a multi-talented Houston playwright.

"Tied is a love song to fatherhood. The play is a gumbo of faith, fable, and history. The men in the story have an element of danger and sincerity to them that is striking and necessary. It's a celebration of family, masculinity, and the black father," says Playwright Crystal Rae.

Crystal Rae is a classically trained, singer/songwriter, actress and writer for both stage and screen. She has performed on stages across the country. Her first film credit was that of the Nurse in the Blumhouse film, "Black Box", featuring Phylicia Rashad. Crystal Rae received a BFA in acting and directing from Abilene Christian University and has studied acting under famed actress Ella Joyce. Thanks to the joint efforts of Jonathan Williams of the Jonathan Williams Center for the Performing Arts in Beaumont, Texas, and the now late Van Dirk Fisher of the Riant in New York, her play Tied, a one-man play, was the recipient of the Black Seed Grant Award and is slated for a reading in NYC in 2023. Her writing has also been featured in Houston's Fade to Black Festival. She leads puppeteering workshops for incarcerated youth through Houston's Brave Little Company and is writing and directing short films starring puppets for both children and adult audiences alike. Rae is beyond thrilled that she has had the opportunity to partner with On The Verge and Jason Carmichael in the creation of Tied, a one-man play. To learn more about her, the puppet films, and other wild endeavors visit www.crystalraeproductions.com.

"Tied is an important true story that needs to be revisited. I am very excited that I am able to collaborate with such amazing talent on this amazing piece. Tied is a World Premiere. I am excited and anxious to be the first Director to bring this beautiful play to life onstage," says Director Bruce Lumpkin.

Bruce Lumpkin began his directing career as Resident Director for TUTS' Humphrey School of Musical Theatre in the late '70s. This experience brought him to the attention of Tony award winner, Director/Choreographer, Tommy Tune, who saw his production of Company at TUTS. Under Tune's wing and later as a collaborator, he worked on all of Tommy's Shows from "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" through "Grand Hotel'' which he co-directed on

the West End at the Dominion Theatre. Off Broadway, Bruce directed Summer of '69 and Criss Angel's "Mindfreak". Working in many regional theatres for over 20 years, he won the Barrymore Award for Best Director and Best Musical for his revisionist look at "Cabaret" at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia Currently Bruce is in the process of developing a new piece based on the life of George Balanchine. Bruce is a member of AEA and SDC.

On the Verge Theatre Company is a new, dynamic and provocative theatre experience brought to Houston by accredited Producing Artistic Directors Bruce Lumpkin and Ron Jones. Producing vital, quality works from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, and original playwrights, On the Verge Theatre addresses important societal issues and aims to maintain a creative, nurturing, and collaborative environment for artists.

